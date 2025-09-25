Yograj Singh recalls asking Yuvraj to ‘change his breed’ by marrying a foreigner: ‘Then, Hazel Keech entered his life’

Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, has stirred discussion with a surprising comment about his son’s marriage. He said he wanted his son to marry a foreigner.

In a YouTube chat with Krishnank Atrey, Yograj recalled how society pushed him to marry Yuvraj in his 20s. Yograj resisted.

“He can’t take care of himself. How can he care for his wife!” Yograj said.

“Men should get married only after 40. 99.9% of players who get married in their 20s are divorced,” he added.

The former cricketer believed his son should focus on his game first. When Yuvraj was nearing 40, Yograj told him it was time to choose his partner. He said he would not choose a partner for his son. He asked Yuvraj to find a partner on his own.

However, he admitted asking his son to “change the breed” by choosing a foreign partner, like a girl from Ireland, England or Australia. Yuvraj was 35 when he married actress Hazel Keech, a half-British and half-Mauritian actress who worked in Bollywood.

“Then, Hazel (Keech) entered his life. Look at their children, so beautiful! Just see what happens when Orion (Yuvraj-Hazel’s son) grows up. When Aura (Yuvraj-Hazel’s daughter) grows up…See, this is how you feel for your family,” Yograj Singh said.

“Hazel is not my daughter-in-law; she is my daughter,” Singh added.

Yograj Singh calls himself ‘God’s child’ Next, Yograj Singh went on to explain how a man can keep his relationship healthy. He mentioned his father was 60 years and mother was 19 when they go married. Then, they did not have a child for the next 12 years.

Then, his mother visited a saint, who gave her a “God’s child”.

“I was born. I was a flower in that lovely bouquet,” Yograj Singh said.

“My father would touch my mother's feet and then say, ‘Give me my gun, I have to go hunting’. I asked him why he would touch her feet,” Yograj said.

His father replied, “I touch her feet. I feel like I have touched God’s feet. I feel relaxed.”

Yograj Singh mentioned that, after his father’s death, his mother could not live longer. He lost his father at 24 and his mother at 32.

Yograj remembered how Yuvraj once called him "Hitler". He admitted he had pushed his son to play for India while he was suffering from cancer.