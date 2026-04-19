‘You are cowards’: KKR’s Blessing Muzarabani sends stern message to Pakistani trolls, hits back at Mohsin Naqvi’s PCB

Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has come out swinging against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The KKR pacer has publicly exposed what he says is a serious administrative failure by Pakistan. According to Muzarabani’s agency, it has led to their client being handed an unjust two-year PSL ban.

The PCB, led by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, had announced Muzarabani's ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL). World Sports Xchange, Muzarabani’s agency, stayed quiet for six weeks. They chose silence deliberately, not wanting to create further trouble for the league.

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“We've remained quiet publicly over the last 6 weeks because we did not wish to create or cause any more animosity for the Pakistan Super League/Pakistan Cricket Board than they had already created for themselves,” the official statement reads.

You simply cannot breach a contract you have never received.

“However, due to the voluminous and disgusting nature of criticism directed at Blessing via social media, I will no longer stay silent,” the statement further says.

Muzarabani has been receiving a sustained wave of vile social media abuse since he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders. Now, they have decided to speak up. The agency says it is deeply uncomfortable to read all this from the PCB.

“The so-called ‘fans’ that fill his social media DM's with vile hatred, you are an utter disgrace to humanity, and you are cowards,” the agency tells the Pakistani trolls.

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According to the agency, Islamabad United approached Muzarabani on 13 February 2026 with a playing opportunity for the 2026 PSL season. Both sides reached a verbal agreement, but it came with a clear condition.

The deal was subject to obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Zimbabwe Cricket, which itself could only be processed after a formal written contract arrived from the PSL. That contract never came.

Two weeks passed. Muzarabani's team received nothing in writing from either Islamabad United or the PCB.

On 27 February, Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team came forward with a concrete offer. A proper contract was signed, and Muzarabani joined the IPL 2026 squad as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. The Bangladeshi pacer’s contract was cancelled over political tensions.

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Blessing Muzarabani’s message to PCB World Sports Xchange has put the PCB's position in very simple terms. Blessing Muzarabani was never drafted through the PSL auction. He was never handed a written contract. Therefore, he had no legal obligation to the league.

Their statement is direct: “You simply cannot breach a contract you have never received.”

Also Read | Blessing Muzarabani banned from PSL for two years for switching to IPL

They have also argued that even if a technical violation were to be assumed, a two-year ban would be wildly disproportionate compared to punishments handed to players who have actually breached real, signed contracts in the past.

“We urge the PSL to gracefully withdraw the ban and accept this situation for what it is, an administrative error at their end, nothing more. We bear no grudges toward the PSL/Islamabad United,” the statement concludes.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.