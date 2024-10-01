‘You are dumb’: Elon Musk gets into heated exchange with Indian-American venture capitalist Vinod Khosla

Argentina is grappling with a recession, high inflation, and massive job losses since Milei took office. Unemployment has reached 52%, and poverty stands at 53%. Disagreements over these figures have ignited a public spat between Elon Musk and Vinod Khosla.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 Oct 2024, 09:02 PM IST
A file photo of Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems.
A file photo of Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems. (Photo: AP)

X owner Elon Musk recently got into a heated exchange on the social media platform with Indian-American Billionaire and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla.

On a post shared by Khosla, Musk called him "dumb" and disputed the facts shared.

Khosla had shared an article by the British daily Financial Times on Argentina's rising poverty rates.

Also Read | Argentina sees energy investment reaching $15 bln next year, fueled by deregulation

"Argentinas unemployment rate soars to 52% under Mile is dictatorial austerity program. Same will happen under @realDonaldTrump as he slashes spending. His tariffs will simultaneously increase inflation," he wrote.

The FT article stated that the rise in unemployment was due to "slashed public spending" by its President Javier Milei.

Musk commented on the post, "You are dumb," triggering a slew of comments from both sides. A user said how could "Khosla not think this through?"

Also Read | US Says It May Weigh In on Burford’s $16 Billion Argentina Award

"A 52% unemployment rate is just absurd, it should have triggered something in his brain to say this doesn't seem right," he said.

To this, Musk replied, "Seriously."

Khosla, however, refused to back down. He commented, "Poverty is gross underemployment. Too nuanced for macho brains to understand. My nuance vs. your outright posting of false pics? I get a community comment and yours didn't. I thought you were above this kind of bias at X."

While the debate on the 52% figure is ongoing, a CNN report also suggested that under Milei, Argentina's poverty rate has increased to 53%, worst in over 20 years.

Also Read | In Trump’s cabinet, Musk likely to clinch a post; all about ‘DOGE’

"The country is in a deep recession and inflation remains in triple digits, though there are signs things are improving," the report said.

Media reports also suggest that over 136,000 jobs have been wiped out in the South American country since Milei took office last year. They suggest that the losses could be much higher in the informal sector.

"The price increases have eroded the purchasing power of workers and pensioners," the above-mentioned FT report said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 09:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘You are dumb’: Elon Musk gets into heated exchange with Indian-American venture capitalist Vinod Khosla

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-160.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-160.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.