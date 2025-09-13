‘You are getting scammed’: Reddit reacts to Bengaluru man’s ₹15,800 water bill

A Bengaluru resident has sparked debate online after claiming that his landlord was imposing unusually high water charges every month. In a Reddit post titled “My landlord is charging me extremely high BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) water bills every month”, the tenant shared a copy of a bill showing nearly ₹15,800 for 165,000 litres of water.

The man explained that only two people lived in the flat and both spent most of their time at work, making such a large bill seem unreasonable. “We usually get a water bill of around 10k each month. We are just two people living here, who spend most of the time in office. I’ve tried fighting him for this, but he gives me stupid excuses all the time. We don’t even have running water for a day or two every fortnight,” he wrote on r/bangalore.

The post has received more than 400 upvotes and sparked widespread reactions.

‘Is the bill even possible?’ Several Redditors doubted the figures. One comment read: “this bill is impossible, either there is air flowing into the meter continuously or something is really wrong with the meter reading person. Max bill for two people should not even cross 300.”

Another user said: “even four-member families don’t get such huge bills. Something is wrong. Talk to your neighbours or people next door to see how much their water bills are coming to.”

‘Why continue living there?’ Some questioned the tenant’s decision to stay despite the charges. One user asked bluntly: “why are you even continuing to live there?”

Others criticised the landlord’s conduct. Comments included: “hooliganism” and “water bill max you should get 600 to 1000. For two people. You are getting straight up scammed. Why were you even paying 10k till now?”

How do others compare their usage? A number of Redditors shared their own water usage to highlight the alleged overcharging. One user noted: “165KL consumption? I have a family of 3 adults, 1 toddler, a large garden, 5 bedrooms and we use a ton of water and even then we only use like 15 to 20KL.”

Another suggested legal action, writing: “Find another place. If you have lots of time on your hands, go to a lawyer and get a case filed.”