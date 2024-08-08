’You are our champions’: India defeats Spain for bronze in Olympic Hockey, social media floods with congratulatory posts

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, reacts as India's players celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics
Paris Olympics 2024: India’s goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, reacts as India’s players celebrate after winning the men’s bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics (AP)

Paris Olympics 2024: As the Indian men's hockey team won its second successive Olympic bronze medal against Spain on Thursday, congratulatory posts poured in for Harmanpreet Singh and his team.

Notably, this match was also the last international hockey match for the Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

This win has added a fourth medal to the Indian contingent's tally at the Paris Olympics.

Also Read | India vs Spain Live: India win bronze medal in hockey, celebrations begin

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.

India had an upper edge in their head-to-head record against Spain at the Olympics. In their ten meetings, as they had defeated the Spanish side seven times.

The social media, flooded with congratulatory posts, termed the Indian team as "champions", adding that the country is proud of them.

Also Read | Wife cheers as hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh ends career with Olympic bronze win

"Hearty congratulations Team India for winning the bronze medal in the hockey competition of Paris Olympics-2024! You are our champions. India is proud of you," an X (formerly Twitter) user posted.

“Indian Hockey Team wins Bronze! What an amazing match! Congratulations Team India on winning the Bronze medal in the Men’s Hockey Tournament at #ParisOlympics2024,” another added.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: India beats Spain to bag 13th medal in hockey

A user also pointed out that India has won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

“52 years later, its back to back Olympic HOCKEY medals for India,” the user said.

“Many Congratulations Team India for winning Bronze in Hockey at Paris Olympics. India won bronze in Tokyo olympics as well. While an upgrade would have been better, winning an Olympic medal means a lot!,” another added giving a brief look into the team's record in the Olympic:

2008 - Didn’t qualify

2012 - 12th

2016 - 8th

2020 - Bronze

2024 - Bronze

Also Read | PM Modi congratulates Indian men’s hockey team on Olympic bronze medal win

A lot of X users also lauded Sreejesh for being a "wall" that helped India secure the medal and said, “Congratulations Team India And Congratulations Hockey team. India secures its 4th Medal at the Paris2024 Olympics. India defeats Spain to win the bronze medal in Hockey. Thank you Sreejesh.”

“The Legend, The Wall Sreejesh retires. Thank you Boss. Congratulations Team India,” another posted.

“If you have never watched Maj Dhyanchand, now you have the pleasure to watch #Sreejesh the GOAT. Congratulations Team India,” read another post.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 08:08 PM IST
HomeNewsTrends’You are our champions’: India defeats Spain for bronze in Olympic Hockey, social media floods with congratulatory posts

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue