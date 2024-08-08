India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

Paris Olympics 2024: As the Indian men's hockey team won its second successive Olympic bronze medal against Spain on Thursday, congratulatory posts poured in for Harmanpreet Singh and his team.

Notably, this match was also the last international hockey match for the Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.

India had an upper edge in their head-to-head record against Spain at the Olympics. In their ten meetings, as they had defeated the Spanish side seven times.

The social media, flooded with congratulatory posts, termed the Indian team as "champions", adding that the country is proud of them.

"Hearty congratulations Team India for winning the bronze medal in the hockey competition of Paris Olympics-2024! You are our champions. India is proud of you," an X (formerly Twitter) user posted.

“Indian Hockey Team wins Bronze! What an amazing match! Congratulations Team India on winning the Bronze medal in the Men’s Hockey Tournament at #ParisOlympics2024," another added.

A user also pointed out that India has won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

“52 years later, its back to back Olympic HOCKEY medals for India," the user said.

“Many Congratulations Team India for winning Bronze in Hockey at Paris Olympics. India won bronze in Tokyo olympics as well. While an upgrade would have been better, winning an Olympic medal means a lot!," another added giving a brief look into the team's record in the Olympic:

2008 - Didn't qualify

2012 - 12th

2016 - 8th

2020 - Bronze

2024 - Bronze

A lot of X users also lauded Sreejesh for being a "wall" that helped India secure the medal and said, “Congratulations Team India And Congratulations Hockey team. India secures its 4th Medal at the Paris2024 Olympics. India defeats Spain to win the bronze medal in Hockey. Thank you Sreejesh."

"The Legend, The Wall Sreejesh retires. Thank you Boss. Congratulations Team India," another posted.