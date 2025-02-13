A customer of the food delivery platform Swiggy has complained about a delivery experience from the company on the social media platform Threads on February 12, 2025. She explained how Swiggy Instamart delivered damaged goods and offered a faulty coupon after complaining about the service.

Following the incident, Swiggy reissued the coupon, which the customer claimed to be expired.

Swiggy Instamart customer Pushpa Singh Bhowmick in a post on Threads wrote,

“@swiggy_instamart @shearshah l am harassed by the swiggy services first they delivered damaged goods then offered me some random coupon which never worked, then again your CS team reissued it. Again I unable to use it, and now your team is saying it is expired!!!! I am requesting for callback from past 4-5 days but there is same standard reply. Is your team reading my mail??? Attaching all info here and i need immediate callback (sic).”

Customers shares screenshot of complaint.

Customer claimed that the coupon was not working.

Additionally, she attached screenshots of the e-mails sent to the company where she requested a refund for the damaged goods and listed down the chronology of events that led her to complain regarding the services of the food delivery platform.

One such screenshot is where the food delivery giant has apologised for the inconvenience and issued a coupon of ₹405.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for the unpleasant experience. You are a valuable customer for Swiggy, and this is absolutely not the kind of experience we want you to go through. We strive hard to provide you with the best services and value your perspective with respect and courtesy,” Swiggy wrote.

“As per your request, we are issuing a coupon of ₹405/-DASHTOKEN405 manually into your account for the inconvenience which you can use on your next instamart order,” the mail read.

Another screenshot read,

"Hi Team, it is very frustrating that I am chasing my refund of 405 rupees for a damaged item. l am not sure your customer support team is reading my mails or not:

1. I have received damaged product on 24th dec.

2. Your cs team issued me voucher of 405 amount and it was valid till 25th jan.

3. On 16th jan I have raised complaint that iam unable to see the coupon and unable yo apply.

4. On 17th jan your cs team reissued same coupon with apologies stating tech issues and new dates of validation was till 12th feb.

5. Again i have tried to use the coupon but again same issue.

Now your team is saying coupon is expired? What is this you have blocked my money for more than 1 month and taking all interest and when customer is asking for callback again same standard response?"