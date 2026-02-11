'You called Americans dumbest - then why come here?': Indian CEO trolled over US visa rejection X post

A Delhi-based chief executive officer (CEO) of an AI-powered matchmaking app grabbed eyeballs after a social media post in which he claimed that his US visa was rejected due to “weak ties to India”. Jasveer Singh, the CEO of Knot Dating app, described the denial as illogical and ironic. Singh asserted that he has been an entrepreneur in India for 13 years and questioned why authorities would doubt his intention to return to the country.

Old social media post sparks speculation Social media users have speculated that a 2016 post by Singh, in which he took a witty jab at President Donald Trump, may have influenced the visa decision. “Congratulations USA! You managed to show that Indians are not only dumbest people in the world,” the CEO had written in the post in 2016.

Sharp reactions from social media users Reacting to the controversy, US political commentator Ryan James Girdusky said,

“You called Americans the dumbest people in the world… why do you want to come here at all and why should we take someone who has that opinion of us?”

The issue widened into a broader debate after Singh did not rule out the possibility that his social media activity may have played a role in the visa rejection.

“So something he tweeted 10 years ago should be taken as their current position? Because we all know what Vance was saying about Trump 10 years ago,” one user commented.

Some responses were sharply critical and abusive. One user wrote: “Low-IQ Indian discovers that US immigration has access to the internet. These disgusting street-shitters are precisely the geniuses America cannot do without, I guess.

Fix your home nation, Parjeet, and stay out of mine.”

Singh had weighed in on suggestions that his online posts could have played a role in the visa denial. “They check social media too now. A friend said next time just delete your tweets on the US and NRIs before the interview and your visa gets approved,” the CEO wrote.

Visa rules Social media screening was extended to H-1B and H-4 visa categories from December 15, although similar checks have been in place for most other visa applicants since 2019. Applicants for tourist or business visas are also required to submit the names of their social media handles as part of the application process.