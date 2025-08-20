‘You can shout, threaten your boss and still…’: Reddit user shares why government job is best, sparks debate

The government vs private job debate is among the oldest debates for young Indians entering their careers. While the elderly always suggest that public sector jobs are the best, the younger lot often tend to lean towards the private sector for a more polished lifestyle.

However, jumping into the debate, a young man exclaimed that a government job is the best. And no, it is not because of the pension scheme, but because, according to the Reddit user, “You can shout and threaten your boss and still get away with it.”

Elaborating on his claim, the man said, “I had a spat with my boss. He had been trying to mentally harass me.”

The user shared that he previously had a boss, 50 years older, who was similarly toxic.

“I used to give respect just because of age. But later on, I realised that age doesn't mean maturity. But his behaviour and my silence left me traumatised for 2 years,” he wrote in the viral post.

However, to avoid a similar outcome at his new job, the man said, he decided to “have zero tolerance towards any kind of mental harassment.”

“So this new one tried harassing me. Initially, I tried avoiding him. Then I shouted at him. I even abused him,” the Reddit user wrote, adding that he thought some action would be taken against him, “But none, I got away.”

“I also got my promotion on time. There were no consequences. Now, his and my relationship is just professional. He doesn't dare do anything with me,” the user said.

“Now I understand why Government jobs are the best in a country like India,” he reiterated.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were in disbelief and suggested that readers pay no heed to the advice.

“GUYS, Pls don't even consider taking the above step or advice, even with a grain of salt!!! THAT'S NOT HOW THINGS WORK. There are implications for everything. I really doubt the genuineness of this post and experience tbh,” said a user.

Another added, “Absolutely lol .. I am a government employee too, and I know they will make me pass through seven hells if I try that. Mild disagreement is fine, but abusing? Hell no.”

“Lol, your boss knows when to strike back. He might be patiently waiting for the moment,” warned a user.

“You can literally resign from a private job and move to a new company and also get a new team!” a netizen noted.

However, another user said that the Reddit post was genuine. “Listen. The Constitution has articles 311 and 312, which actually protect government employees,” the user said.

