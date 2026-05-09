'You could be laid off anytime’: Software engineer with ₹35 LPA warns students about tech careers

A techie’s Reddit post warning about layoffs in the Information Technology (IT) industry is doing the rounds on the internet. The user, who claims to be a software engineer, has raised concerns about the technology sector, describing it as one of the most stressful and uncertain industries amid massive layoffs linked to artificial intelligence. The Redditor explained that he felt compelled to speak out after witnessing one of his close friends struggle despite working tirelessly for his company.

According to the post, the engineer’s friend may soon lose his job despite “working day and night" for the organisation. Sharing his frustration, the user wrote, “Do not become a software engineer, please!" before criticising the current culture in the industry.

“My very close friend is about to get laid off, he worked day and night, and now this saying company needs to change!" he wrote.

The user further claimed that software engineers are no longer treated with the same respect as before and are now expected to constantly prove their worth under extreme pressure.

“Companies are treating software engineers like dihadi majdoors. And now there is almost no engineering in software engineering, we are mostly orchestraotors prompting clankers!" the post read.

‘Demand is very low,' The Redditor also argued that the number of candidates entering the field has increased sharply, while job opportunities have reduced. He advised students not to blindly follow the race for top-tier colleges or coding careers, believing they guarantee success.

“There is really less demand for engineers in market, don’t go into this tier 1-2-3 thing, demand is very low, you will have to be very lucky to get into any company in this rat race," he added.

Questioning whether technical abilities still matter in the current hiring environment, the user wrote, “With these many candidates.. think logically, does your DSA or skill matter or luck?"

View full Image View full Image Screengrab from the viral Reddit post.

Engineer reveals his own anxiety despite a high salary The Redditor revealed that he graduated in 2023 and currently works at a major technology company with an annual package of more than ₹35 lakh. However, he admitted that fear of layoffs continues to affect him despite earning a high salary.

“I am saying this as someone who graduated in 2023. working in tech earning 35+ L at big tech. And every week I think I could be laid off anytime I slow down," he said.

The post concluded with a blunt warning directed at younger students. “My dear juniors, don't f**k with your career and become Software engineer, we will have to look for some other stream," the user wrote.

Social media users share mixed reactions As the post spread online, users responded with a mix of concern, frustration, and disagreement.

“Imagine being in first year CS and reading this," one user commented. Another wrote, “Do you really think a lot of people in India wanna be software engineers? Everyone is forced or groomed into taking swe."

Some users expressed confusion about career choices, with one commenting, “Then tf we are supposed to do man…"

Others, however, argued that software engineering still offers opportunities beyond coding alone. “Software engineering is much more than just coding. You can work in other fields too. Just the required thing is skill and network," another user wrote.