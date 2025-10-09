'You didn’t just insult me. You insulted...' Meghalaya woman alleges racist remarks twice in a day in Delhi - Video

A woman from Meghalaya has alleged that she was subjected to racist taunts twice in a single day in Delhi, prompting outrage online after she shared her experience in a now-viral video.

In the clip posted on social media, the woman, identified as Rittu Marak, said she was mocked over her appearance and called “Ching Chong” at two different locations in the national capital: once in Kamla Nagar and later inside a Delhi Metro train.

“They Laughed At Me As I Walked Past” Recounting the first incident, Rittu said it took place when a group of men sitting on a scooter hurled offensive remarks at her as she walked past them in Kamla Nagar.

“As I turned around, they laughed at me. I didn’t even feel like eating anything after that. I just booked a cab and left,” she said, adding that the humiliation left her shaken.

“In My Own Country, I Felt Like I Didn’t Belong” The second incident, according to her, took place just hours later inside the Delhi Metro. “Some people were entering the train, and one of the guys again said, ‘Ching Chong China,’ and laughed,” she recalled.

Rittu said what hurt her most was being made to feel like an outsider in her own country. “I have been to other countries, but they never made me feel like I didn’t belong there. Today, in my own country, fellow Indians made me feel like I don’t belong here,” she said in the emotional video.

She added that she was “controlling her tears” and struggling to process the repeated harassment.

Watch the video here:

Union Minister Reacts, Internet Shows Support The video quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking a debate on racial discrimination faced by people from India’s Northeast. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to the incident, writing that such behaviour “must stop.”

Also Read | TCS layoffs: Chief HR opens up on figures circulating amid restructuring

In another video, Rittu said she was overwhelmed by the response, expressed gratitude for the support pouring in. She wrote, “’ve been incredibly touched by the messages, comments, and words of encouragement I’ve received over the past few days. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s in moments like these that you realize how much love and kindness is out there. I’m truly grateful. I’ve never felt loved like this.”

The incident has reignited conversations online about the urgent need to address racism and discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in mainland cities.

A user wrote, “It pains me to hear that. I have so many north eastern friends and I must say this, they are very adorable and one of the nicest people I have ever come across.”

Another user advised, “Next time if something like this happens, don’t stay quiet. Try to record a short video as proof and file a complaint at the nearest police station under Article 15 and IPC Section 153A. If they don’t take action, make a video explaining what happened and share it publicly — that’s how awareness spreads and action follows.”