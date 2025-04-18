’You eat fish and meat’: Dispute over non-veg food sparks Marathi vs Gujarati clash in Mumbai society, police intervene

All hell broke loose at a residential complex in Mumbai after Marathi and Gujarati communities clashed with each other over non-vegetarian food, after a resident allegedly called Marathis "dirty" for eating “fish and meat.”

Reportedly, the Mumbai Police had to intervene after the dispute spilled out onto the street and started gaining traction on social media.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members also got involved in the dispute with housing society residents, after allegations surfaced that Marathi-speaking neighbours were insulted for consuming non-vegetarian food, reported PTI.

What led to the dispute The dispute erupted at the Sambhav Darshan Co-operative Housing Society in Ghatkopar, where a resident alleged that his neighbour objected to him eating non-vegetarian food.

According to the resident, Ram Ringe, the neighbour reportedly said, “You Marathi people are dirty, you eat fish and meat.”

Following the altercation over food choices, Ram reached out to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to bring attention to the discrimination he claimed to be facing.

MNS workers get involved in dispute A video of MNS workers warning the Gujarati residents of the society, accusing them of ill-treating four Marathi-speaking families living there, is currently doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, local MNS leader Raj Parte can be heard saying that Marathi-speaking families were called “dirty” for their choice of food.

“Anybody can live in Mumbai and work here, but we will not tolerate such things....how can others dictate what they should eat," said Raj Parte.

The MNS worker further added: "He thinks Marathis are dirty. That means Maharashtra is also dirty. So, why did he come to a dirty place?"

Police to take action Police officials stated that they would hold a meeting with the housing society members and assured that appropriate legal action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

Congress MLA slams Maharashtra CM The row over eating non-veg food has sparked criticism from opposition leaders in Maharashtra, with Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar slamming the Devendra Fadnavis-led government responsible for what he described as the repeated harassment of Marathi-speaking people by Gujarati residents in Mumbai.

“The Chief Minister of Maharashtra also eats non-vegetarian food. The state government's approach towards food habits and language appears to be aimed at creating a divide between Gujaratis and Marathis in Mumbai, which is unacceptable,” PTI quoted Wadettiwar as saying.

