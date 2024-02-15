‘You give me chills!’ NASA's cute Valentine's Day messages will surely leave you over the moon; check pictures
NASA created innovative and creative Valentine's Day cards featuring celestial bodies. These cards can be sent even after the occasion and are accessible on their official website at go.nasa.gov/valentines.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) celebrated valentines day with innovative and creative cards to send loved ones on the occasion of Valentines Day. NASA came up with the images of celestial bodies giving messages of love and affection. These poster cards have a range of images including sun, moon, earth, galaxies, moon, satellites, planets and more.
February is the month of love with Valentine's Week celebrations that take place for a whole week and finally culminate into Valentine's Day on 14 February.
The seven days of celebrations before Valentine's Day is called Valentine's Week and is dedicated to commemorating the feeling of being in love. Here are some captivating cards that lover's across the world can send to their partner which are distinct yet unique:
- “I nova you're the one for me!"
2. “You're NISAR than anyone else!"
3. “JWST the two of us"
5. “You give me chills"
6. “I'm over the moon for you"
7. “Together forever"
8. “It was love at first sight!"
9. “I'm starry-eyed for you"
10. “You mean the world to me"
