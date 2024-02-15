The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) celebrated valentines day with innovative and creative cards to send loved ones on the occasion of Valentines Day. NASA came up with the images of celestial bodies giving messages of love and affection. These poster cards have a range of images including sun, moon, earth, galaxies, moon, satellites, planets and more.

The recent eighteen cards created by the space agency give a glimpse of how eye-captivating images of extra-terrestrial world could be linked with daily life. It also gives a glimpse into its space missions with reflections over one's life and adorable loving messages. Even after Valentine's Day, these messages still serve the purpose they were meant for and can be sent to the significant other. Also read: Voyager-1 unable to send data from outside Solar System, says NASA In a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter), NASA tweeted, “Does your beloved smile like the Sun, shine like the stars, or otherwise remind you of celestial phenomena?" The post further read, “Surprise them with one of our #NASAValentines to let them know you think they’re stellar. " These fancy yet captivating cards can be accessed through NASA's official website at go.nasa.gov/valentines Also read: NASA restores communication with mini-helicopter on Mars

February is the month of love with Valentine's Week celebrations that take place for a whole week and finally culminate into Valentine's Day on 14 February.

The seven days of celebrations before Valentine's Day is called Valentine's Week and is dedicated to commemorating the feeling of being in love. Here are some captivating cards that lover's across the world can send to their partner which are distinct yet unique:

“I nova you're the one for me!"

View Full Image NASA's Valentines cards with a mix of images from the universe. (NASA)

2. “You're NISAR than anyone else!"

View Full Image NASA's Valentines cards with a mix of images from the universe. (NASA)

3. “JWST the two of us"

View Full Image NASA's Valentines cards with a mix of images from the universe. (NASA)

5. “You give me chills"

View Full Image NASA's Valentines cards with a mix of images from the universe. (NASA)

6. “I'm over the moon for you"

View Full Image NASA's Valentines cards with a mix of images from the universe. (NASA)

7. “Together forever"

View Full Image NASA's Valentines cards with a mix of images from the universe. (NASA)

8. “It was love at first sight!"

View Full Image NASA's Valentines cards with a mix of images from the universe. (NASA)

9. “I'm starry-eyed for you"

View Full Image NASA's Valentines cards with a mix of images from the universe. (NASA)

10. “You mean the world to me"

View Full Image NASA's Valentines cards with a mix of images from the universe. (NASA)

