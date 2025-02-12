A woman in Dubai had shared a distressful experience of booking a taxi. In a social media post, the woman claimed that the taxi driver had asked inappropriate questions about her personal life.

The cab driver started discussing her sex life, according to the video shared by social media user Nsa Thomas on Instagram. In her social media post, the woman said that she kept trying to change the topic, but the driver continued discussing her personal life.

Watch viral video While sharing the video, Thomas mentioned that she didn't book the cab approved by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) or ride-hailing app Careem. Instead, she took a random local taxi from Deira.

In the video, the man in the driver's seat can be heard asking the woman whether she has a boyfriend or not. The woman agreed, and what transpired left her in disbelief.

The Dubai cab driver started asking more personal questions related to her sex life. At one point, he asked whether they get intimate every day. The driver continued asking similar questions, and the uncomfortable inquiries left the woman in disbelief. She tried to change the topic of conversation multiple times, but he continued with his inquiries.

Netizens react to the viral video Many social media users blamed the woman for not confronting the cab driver and asking him to stop immediately. Many even questioned her decision to opt for an “illegal taxi.”

“I will give you a crazy advise, next time, do not engage in this kind of conversation. Draw your boundaries from the get go and put a stop to it, this will deter 99% of creeps [sic],” commented a social media user on the post.

“With all my respect to u I have been living here for many years and I used taxis I wouldn’t reach this level of conversation with him as they are aware about the rules in UAE. U were kind of laughing and enjoying this inappropriate conversation instead of stopping him coz he really disrespected u [sic],” commented another user.

“Well if you dress in a certain manner (as your pictures on your profile) expect this type of behavior from strangers, it’s not to excuse his behavior, but rather as a way to prevent it from happening [sic],” commented another user.

Reacting to the social media backlash, the woman clarified, “Despite me trying to change the conversation, he wouldn’t stop. I engaged, but only out of politeness, not wholeheartedly. I was wearing an abaya, dressed appropriately, yet he chose to have that conversation.”

Sharing her experience of eve teasing, Nsa Thomas added “This isn’t the only time something like this has happened. I’ve also had sellers in the market try to brush their hands over my chest area to give me something. These things happen, and just because they aren’t often talked about doesn’t mean they don’t exist.”

While most of the users continued to blame the woman for her experience, some of netizens expressed concern and asked her to report the incident.

“Oh girl! Did you get his vehicle details? Straight to the police. He’ll get fined heavily and arrested [sic],” commented a user.