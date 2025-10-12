'You look tired, take leave, boss’ message to Indian employee has Internet ‘manifesting’ a manager like him

The discussion around workplace culture is at its peak on social media, with many sharing experiences of what they call ‘toxic’ bosses who have denied leave, made employees work extra, or yelled at them. Amid this, a text exchange between an Indian employee and his Canadian manager is gaining massive traction for all the right reasons. The screenshots show the manager asking the employee to take a few days off after noticing he looked “tired.”

Who is the employee and what happened? The employee is Indian but works for a Canadian company. The text exchange began with the manager saying: "I would like for you to take a few days off."

The employee replied, “Ok.” The manager then expressed concern about his wellbeing: “You look tired, you are tired.”

The employee mentioned he was planning to take a few days off at the end of the month. The manager responded, “Health comes first, bro.”

How did the employee share the exchange? The employee posted a screenshot of the conversation on Reddit, captioning it “Canadian work culture.”

He added, “The guy called 'M' is my manager. It's not that we are too laid back in our work; in fact, we have pulled late nights too. But when it comes to health and taking time off, that's respected or rather promoted.”

How did Reddit react? Reddit users praised the manager, contrasting the Canadian company’s work culture with that of most Indian firms.

One user wrote, “Indians should learn from this… Indian workplaces are full of bullies.”

Another commented, “As an Indian working in IT for a decade now and having worked in 3–4 different countries, one factor I legitimately take into account – shamefully, when I give an interview – is if the manager is Indian. If so, I'd do my best to get other offers as well and wait. Granted, they're not all horrible. But most of them are.”

Another wrote: “Manifesting a manager like him.”

What does this say about workplace culture? The exchange has sparked conversations about the importance of respecting employees’ health and personal time, highlighting a stark difference between some Canadian workplaces and typical Indian corporate culture.