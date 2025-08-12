‘You lost a gem, I'll make sure the world knows...’: Gen Z's reply to rejection mail catches founder's attention

Generation Z, known for its direct and unapologetic approach, is challenging the very core of corporate culture – questioning everything from work ethics to leadership styles, traditional hierarchies, and the meaning of success itself.

One such exemplary Gen Z recently caught the eye of Coditas' founder and CEO, Mitul Bid, who shared with the Internet a candidate's unique perspective on a rejection email.

In a LinkedIn post, Bid shared a screenshot of the purported email response of a Gen Z candidate who was not accepted at Coditas and said, “GenZ, you keep on teaching me!”

Here's what the Gen Z candidate wrote in reply to rejection mail: Based on the screenshot shared by Mitul Bid, after protecting the individual's privacy, the Gen Z replied to the rejection email saying, “Totally respect your decision, but just wanted to say-- Cool, you've decided to ‘Move forward other candidates.’ — but let's be honest, you didn't even clock what I'm really capable of.”

“You barely knew my skill set, my drive, or what I bring to the game. But no worries, bigger doors are opening, and trust me, I'll crack a major opportunity with your company that actually knows how to spot real talent,” the candidate added.

“I believe in myself,” the Gen Z said, adding that they are going to build something big. “I'm not here to beg for chances, I create them. And mark my words, one day I'll be sitting at the top while folks like you get shown the door.”

“And one day, when I'm sitting in that corner office, don't be surprised if I'm the one signing your exit letter. You didn't reject me. You rejected the damn upgrade,” the candidate added.

“I don't chase opportunities, I create them. I don't wait for offers, I become the offer,” the email read.

The candidate concluded the email with: “So yeah — you lost a gem, and I'll make sure the world knows it.”

Screenshot of Gen Z's reply to rejection mail

Here's how other generations reacted to Gen Z's mail: According to Mitul Bid's LinkedIn post, he shared Gen Z's reply to the rejection mail with people from different generations, and the opinion, he said, was “largely a generational one”.

“Boomers and Gen X were, at the very least, shocked. Some were even angered,” he said, adding that Millennials' opinion was mixed.

“Most were shocked, but some were also understanding. Heard the terms ‘entitlement’, ‘disillusioned’, ‘influenced by social media’, etc,” he added.

Bid, however, found Gen Z was largely supportive of the candidate and understood where the candidate was coming from.

“I heard terms like ‘manifestation’, ‘self-worth’, ‘motivation’, etc,” he added.

Here's how the Internet reacted: Social media users “loved” the confidence and joked about how everyone must have thought of this reply at least once in their lives.

“It sounds harsh, but I love his / her confidence,” a user said.

“Great perspective,” said another user.

A netizen joked, “We all must have said this in our minds at least once in our lifetimes after being rejected, but GenZ said it aloud.”

“Honestly, felt like I’d accidentally tuned into Episode 4 of some daily soap named ‘Rejections and Rage’, complete with dramatic closeups and a motivational soundtrack,” another joked.

He added, “On a serious note, every ‘no’ in this game is free market research: a chance to refine your pitch, sharpen your presence, and recalibrate your playbook. Shame it’s a concept some folks still struggle to grasp.”

