Jerry Seinfeld called a pro-Palestine supporter a 'moron' during his show in Sydney, Australia. He joked about the man solving the Middle East crisis and emphasised it was a comedy show, not a political platform.

"We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East. He solved it. It's the Jewish comedians; that's who we have to get. They're the ones doing everything," News.com.au quoted the comedian as telling the protester.

"They're going to start punching you in three seconds so I would try and get all your genius out so we all learn from you. It's a comedy show, you moron. Get out of here," he added.

“Tomorrow we will read in the paper: Middle East 100% solved, thanks to man at the Qudos Arena stopping jew comedian," Seinfeld said as the man was taken out by the security.

Seinfeld is a vocal supporter of Israel while more celebrities advocated for a ceasefire for Gaza. He visited the Middle Eastern country in December. It started backlash and protests against him, which he often describes as antisemitic.

"I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since. My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities. But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds," the legendary comedian wrote on Instagram while sharing an "I stand with Israel" creative.

“We believe in justice, freedom and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people," he said in the post.

Israel-Palestine conflict Israel’s air and ground campaign in Gaza has killed hundreds of people from the same families, a devastating impact on the small community of refugees and their descendants, an Associated Press investigation has revealed.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine war has been deadlier than the 1948 displacement from Israel, according to Rashid Khalidi, a Palestinian-American historian at Columbia University. The displacement in 1948, known as the Nakbah, killed 20,000 people.

