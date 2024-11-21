‘You must be learning Hindi’: Woman taunts Kolkata Metro travellers for speaking in Bengali; watch viral video

A viral video on social media shows a woman arguing with some Kolkata Metro travellers over the latter's conversation in Bengali. West Bengal is a part of India, and people must be learning Hindi, she says. 

Livemint
Updated21 Nov 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Netizen Abhinaba Pal shared a video of a heated argument between a woman and some Kolkata Metro travellers on November 19.
Netizen Abhinaba Pal shared a video of a heated argument between a woman and some Kolkata Metro travellers on November 19.(@abhinabavlogs/X)

A woman was spotted having a heated verbal exchange with Kolkata Metro travellers for speaking in the local language, Bengali, according to a social media post on X. The video shows the woman asking other travellers to speak in Hindi, stating that West Bengal is a part of India and people must learn Hindi

Also Read | Maharashtra: Can EC efforts boost Mumbai’s low voter turnout trends?

The woman in question also said that the travellers were not in the neighbouring country Bangladesh, stressing that they were currently in India. 

“You are not in Bangladesh, you are in India. West Bengal is a part of India, you must be learning Hindi,” said the woman featured in the video shared by Abhinaba Pal on Thursday, November 19. 

“You know how to speak Bengali, but you don't know how to speak English even after residing in India?” she said. Another female, the one recording the video, responded sharply, saying, “I live in West Bengal and not your land,” highlighting that she was disappointed that someone was offending her in her home state.

The Metro is not yours, West Bengal is not yours, said the woman mocking the female traveller. 

Also Read | 10-year-old boy’s unusual 911 call over math homework had the sweetest ending

During the language battle, the person recording the video pointed out that “West Bengal is mine, the metro is mine, it is developed from a share of my tax payments and not your money”, after getting called a Bangladeshi by the woman.

On the topic of the national language of India, the mocking woman said, “What's the language of India? Hindi.” She even threatened to file a case against the female recording to video.

“I'll file a case against her, I'll sue her. She is recording me without my permission,” she said.

Pal also shared another video of a man saying that if someone needs to speak Bengali, they should go to Bangladesh instead. This brought forward the topic of India not having a national language. 

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s social media post stirs panic among fans: ‘Mujhe laga …’

Netizens React

Sharing both videos on social media, Pal highlighted that Hindi is not the national language of India and that there is no single language which can be considered as one; he also requested the mockery of languages to stop.

“Hindi is not our national language. For the matter of fact there is no designated national language of India. This false notion and mockery of other languages should stop (sic),” said Pal.

Others like Tathagoto highlighted that the Eastern state has been tolerant for many years, and now it's the time for a “Maharashtra style treatment.” 

Also Read | Viral AI video: Donald Trump’s wild celebrations with drunk Kamala Harris

“This is why every immigrant from other state should be made to learn language of the domicile state mandatorily. Bengal has been tolerant of these people from the north even when they have for years openly taunted the locals and refused to learn the local language. A Maharashtra style treatment is much needed to deal with these hoodlums,” he said in response to the same video shared on the social media platform Instagram. 

Others like Vivek responded to the video claiming that this mindset is similar to that of Jinha and Zulfiqar Bhutto of Pakistan.

“This lady has the same mindset of Jinha & Zulfiqar Bhutto of Pakistan, which resulted in the creation of Pakistan. Why should Bengali/Tamilian/Punjabi have to stop talking in their state when any Hindiwalas come to their state? Those states are contributing more to India than Hindivalas,” said Vivek responding to Pal's post.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘You must be learning Hindi’: Woman taunts Kolkata Metro travellers for speaking in Bengali; watch viral video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.