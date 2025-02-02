‘You will hate me…’: Salman Khan to appear on Arhaan Khan’s podcast; netizens say, ‘waiting for OG’ | Watch

Salman Khan's nephew, Arhaan Khan, launched his own podcast, but after a few episodes and teasing a special one featuring Salman Khan, the channel went quiet.

Arhaan has shared a new teaser featuring his uncle, where Salman imparts some valuable life lessons to the younger members of the Khan family. In a post on Instagram, the teaser starts with an old interview with Salman Khan, where the interviewer can be heard saying, “What you do on the screen is everybody’s business.”

The teaser includes throwback moments from Salman's old interviews and family footage. In their podcast conversation, Salman makes personal revelations and advises Arhaan to always be there for family and friends.

Salman Khan replies, “Exactly. It’s the image, you know? You are selling the image basically. I mean like me as an individual, I am just like all you people. Like just a normal human being.”

The video concludes with another piece of advice from Salman, where he says, “When your body says no, your mind should say yes. When both the body and mind say no, you should say, come on guys, one last round.”

A user said, “Only here for Salman.” Another said, “waiting! Come on guys one last round.”

A user noted, “Waiting for OG.” By the time of writing, the post had 18,385 likes.

Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz in 2002. The two got married in 1998 and divorced in 2017. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.