Young employee dies after manager rejects sick leave request; company says 'our priority is to provide…'

  A 30-year-old factory worker died after her manager denied her sick leave request. Diagnosed with an inflamed large intestine, May collapsed at work and later passed away. 

Updated27 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
A 30-year-old factory worker died after her manager denied her sick leave request (Image: Pixabay)
A 30-year-old factory worker died after her manager denied her sick leave request (Image: Pixabay)

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman working at a factory collapsed at work and later died after her manager allegedly refused her sick leave request, as reported by Bangkok Post.

The incident occured in Sukhothai in Thailand where May worked at an electronics plant named Delta Electronics.

According to the report, May's friend said that she had taken sick leave from 5-9 September after she was diagnosed with an inflamed large intestine. Her friend claimed that May had submitted the medical certificate for her sick leaves and was admitted for four days at the hospital.

After she left the hospital, May's condition did not improve and decided to take off for two more days.

Later on September 12, she asked her manager for more sick leave as her condition had worsened. However, her manager denied her request and asked her to submit another medical certificate before taking anymore leaves.

 

May then went to work on September 13 fearing of job loss, however, just after 20 minutes of working, she colapsed, May's friend said as reported by Bangkok Post. She was quickly taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, but passed away the following day.

On September 17, her company had also taken to Facebook and wrote, “Delta Electronics is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of its team members. The company extends its heartfelt thoughts and condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time."

“At Delta Electronics, our people are the foundation of our success, and we are devastated by this loss. Our priority is to provide unwavering support to the employee’s family at this trying time,” said Victor Cheng, CEO of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL.

It further added, "The company has launched a comprehensive investigation to establish the facts surrounding this incident. Delta Electronics remains committed to transparency and responsibility and will keep all relevant parties informed as more information becomes available."

"Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, further details cannot be provided at this time. Delta Electronics appreciates the public’s patience and understanding and respectfully requests the public not to speculate further and instead provide privacy for the family during this sensitive period,” it wrote in the post.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
