Young Sheldon in real life: Boy with IQ 168 gets into NYU master's at 13 after overcoming cancer, Tourette's Syndrome

13-year-old Joe Petraro-Hyppolite has grabbed everyone's attention with his exceptional academic intelligence. Hailing from Long Island, New York, Petraro-Hyppolite has been accepted to a master's programme at New York University where he plans to study sports medicine next year as possibly the youngest grad student of the school, reported The New York Post. He also overcame cancer and Tourette’s syndrome, as per his school officials and family.

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Meet Joe Petraro-Hyppolite with 168 IQ at 13 Petraro-Hyppolite's remarkable academic journey started after he reportedly scored 1,590 out of 1,600 on the SAT at age 10. “My IQ is 168,” Joe Petraro-Hyppolite told CBS. “Whenever I tell people, it’s like, ‘Oh, Young Sheldon, Doogie Howser.’”

The young prodigy is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree and is expected to graduate in May 2027. He shared that his academic interests span several fields, including sports management, kinesiology and biology.

He is currently at Louisiana State University, which he is likely to complete

in May before his master's. "I am also excited, because new doors are opening,” Joe Petraro-Hyppolite said ahead of joining NYU.

Also Read | Rishi Shiv who received Bal Puraskar has higher IQ then Albert Einstein

Beats cancer, Tourette’s syndrome Petraro-Hyppolite is a cancer survivor, as shared by his mother. He was reportedly diagnosed with leukaemia in September 2021. He also battled with undiagnosed Tourette’s, a nervous system disorder that landed him in special education classes.

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Talking about everything that he had to overcome in his life, his mom, Anne Petraro-Hyppolite, shared that she is even more proud of his son. “It’s just surreal. When he graduated high school so young, it was surreal, but this is … everything he does is surreal,” she said. “He just loves to learn. He is like a sponge," she said to CBS, as quoted by The New York Post.

He reacts While the 13-year-old is gifted, he shared how intelligence doesn't guarantee an easy academic life. He said that he has to study multiple times like everyone else before memorising it. “It’s not like I was shot out the womb knowing everything I know. I have to learn it once or twice. Then I’ll know,” he added.

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Other interests Besides academics, Joe Petraro-Hyppolite is reportedly active in community activities. According to multiple reports, he volunteered at a nursing home.

It is reported that Petraro-Hyppolite wants to become a paleontologist while his interests continue to span science, healthcare and athletics.

However, it remains unconfirmed if Joe Petraro-Hyppolite is the youngest student ever to be accepted into an NYU master’s program. Reacting to the claims, a rep for the school told The Post Friday that he was looking into whether Petraro-Hyppolite will officially be the youngest-ever grad student in the university.

In 2017, Chiang Ching-liang from Taiwan became the youngest student ever to be admitted to an undergrad program at NYU at age 13, reported the Taipei Times.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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