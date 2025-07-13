This optical illusion will convince you a straight grid is warped

Do you think you've got a sharp eye and an even sharper mind? Then this new optical illusion doing the rounds on Reddit might just make you question both.

Advertisement

Going viral in the buzzing optical illusions forum, home to over 180,000 visual sleuths, this mind-boggling image features a simple grid. But there’s nothing ordinary about it.

At first glance, it looks harmless. Stare a little longer, and you will start to feel a little off. The lines seem to shift, the symmetry blurs, and suddenly, your brain is caught in a visual trap. Are we right?

What makes this optical illusion so baffling? That is the real puzzling question. Shared on Reddit with the caption, “This grid is not warped like a bubble, all lines are parallel/perpendicular,” the image is a masterclass in visual deception.

Stare long enough and you’ll swear the grid is swelling outward, yet every line is perfectly straight. It’s not your eyesight that’s flawed—it’s your brain being tricked. A reminder that seeing isn’t always believing. Have a look at it below:

Advertisement

The answer revealed The illusion is clever, yet surprisingly simple. Though the lines are completely parallel, your brain interprets them as curved. Why? The answer lies in the positioning of the small circles inside each square. Their arrangement creates a ripple-like effect, forming what appear to be concentric curves radiating from the center. This manipulation of shape and space fools your visual processing system, making an almost flat, regular grid appear warped. Remember, it's not your eyesight – it’s how your mind fills in the gaps.

Advertisement

It is amazing how a static focus grid can feel so alive. Just a few well-placed circles, and suddenly your brain sees motion. That’s the beauty of optical illusions – they reveal how easily perception bends without us even noticing.

FAQs Are the lines in the illusion curved? No, all the lines are completely straight – your brain is just being fooled.

What causes the bubble-like illusion? The placement of small circles inside the squares creates a ripple effect that plays with your perception.

Advertisement