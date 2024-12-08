Low-cost airline operator IndiGo on Saturday responded after an entrepreneur alleged that cabin crew members refused to file a complaint about a fellow airline passenger attempting to steal her mother's cabin baggage.

The airline said that their crew promptly addressed the situation by requesting the woman to verify her belongings.

However, the woman has hit back at the airline after their response and alleged that the crew asked her mother what proof she had. The entrepreneur stated that she was in the process of filing a complaint with the Civil Aviation Ministry.

On Saturday, in a post on X, a woman named Trisha Shetty tagged IndiGo and said, “Dear @IndiGo6E my mom got robbed on your flight 6E 17. The flight crew kept her handbag in overhead. When she fell asleep, a passenger took her bag. Luckily, she woke up when he was replacing her bag. Your crew refused to help her file a complaint. They made excuses for the thief. It’s thanks to fellow passengers who supported mom that she got her stuff back. Many other passengers complained that the thief was also going through their stuff. Your crew handled the situation terribly. Hoping to have this resolved, being robbed midair is deeply troubling.”

Following that, the company acknowledged Trisha Shetty's concern and said that the crew promptly addressed the situation.

“Ma’am, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. We understand that Ms. Shetty raised a concern regarding a fellow customer attempting to access her cabin baggage during the flight,” said IndiGo.

According to her TedX profile, Trisha Shetty is a lawyer, social activist, and speaker from Mumbai, India. She has worked to address the pandemic public problem of gender-based violence and discrimination, recognition and fulfilment of women’s rights.

The airline also assured Shetty that the crew “promptly addressed the situation” by requesting her mother to verify the belongings in the bag to ensure nothing was missing.

“We assure you that our crew promptly addressed the situation by requesting her to verify her belongings, and she confirmed that nothing was missing,” said IndiGo, responding to Shetty's post on platform X.

IndiGo also clarified that the cabin crew on board explained to Shetty's mother that she could file a formal complaint upon arrival, but due to her connecting flight, they respected her decision not to pursue the case.

In a series of posts, IndiGo added, “The crew also explained that she could choose to file a formal complaint upon arrival, for which she would need to be present in person, and they respected her decision not to pursue the matter further due to her connecting flight. As a protocol, our security staff is also available near the aircraft upon arrival to assist our customers if required. At IndiGo, we strive to ensure a comfortable and secure journey for all our customers and look forward to your understanding.”

However, further rejecting the airline's claim, Shetty added," Categorically false @IndiGo6E Your crew asked my mom what proof she had that he tried to rob her. To which other passengers spoke up as witnesses. Then your crew asked passengers to take pity on thief as “he can’t understand anything”. Mom insisted on filing complaint. Your crew told her she would waste her entire day over police procedures. She asked if she could stay back and follow up. They said, pls leave the plane and ensure you don’t miss your connecting flight. I am in the process of filing a complaint with Civil Aviation Ministry."

Shetty further claimed that the crew did nothing to help aggrieved passengers. "Another passenger sitting next to the thief broke down crying, only then was her seat changed by your crew. Your crew victim-blamed, made excuses for thief, discouraged from filing complaint. Beyond disappointed."