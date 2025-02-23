Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, on Sunday, February 23, cited the late business tycoon and founder of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, in a social media post which said that a person's value is not based on someone's inability to see worth amid the divorce with Dhanashree Verma.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma file for divorce

The quote highlighted that people should not consider someone's inability to measure their worth and decrease their value based on it.

“Your value doesn't decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth,” Yuzi Chahal cited Ratan Tata's words on his social media platform Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Divorce The news portal Hindustan Times reported earlier that Nitin K Gupta, the lawyer of Yuzvendra Chahal, confirmed that the couple has filed a petition for divorce with mutual consent and a case was presented before the court in Bandra.

“Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice,” Gupta told the news portal in an official statement.

This move comes after social media speculations that were running after news reports came up that the couple had unfollowed each other on the social media platform Instagram.

Like quoting Ratan Tata on February 23, Chahal earlier shared a cryptic Instagram story which said, “New life loading.” This was one of the prompts which caused the social media followers to speculate the divorce.

Alimony speculation People on social media speculated that Dhanashree Verma has demanded ₹60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal. However, the social media influencer and Big Boss Season 11 star's family clarified that no such amount has been asked.