‘You’re not in school’: Manager’s WhatsApp chat with employee over sick leave goes viral

A workplace conversation between an Indian manager and an employee has gone viral after the manager repeatedly refused to grant leave to the worker, who said he was suffering from a headache.

The exchange, originally shared on Reddit under the title “My manager when I ask for a leave”, included a screenshot of their WhatsApp chat. The post quickly gained traction, with many social media users criticising the manager’s lack of empathy and unrealistic expectations.

In the viral chat, the employee informed his boss that he had a headache and might not be able to come to work. However, the manager insisted he still report to the office, replying, “Take the medicine and come. It’s nothing, it will get better. It’s just a headache.”

When the employee later said he was still unwell and unable to come in, the manager doubled down: “Take the medicine, hero. You don’t get leave for a headache. What are you talking about? You are not in school anymore.”

The boss then added, “You’re part of the company now. Take some rest if needed, but come to the office.”

The conversation sparked a wave of reactions online, with users calling out toxic workplace culture and the pressure to prioritise work over health. Many commented that employers need to show more compassion and flexibility when employees are unwell.

One Reddit user wrote, “I never “ask” for leaves. I take leave and inform. I adjust on other days to compensate."

“That is so horrible. Your are entitled for a sick leave, just apply for one,” another user wrote.

“Buddy don’t go to the office stand your ground you let don’t let another fcking human cross your boundaries,” the third user wrote.