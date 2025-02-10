MrBeast, the most popular content creator on YouTube, spent 100 hours exploring the Great Pyramids of Giza. The social media influencer gained exclusive access to hidden chambers and ancient tombs. He was accompanied by renowned archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass, former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities.

Within just 24 hours, the video received over 6.2 crore views, making it one of the fastest-growing on YouTube. MrBeast described the experience as “the coolest thing I have ever seen.”

His exploration included Khufu’s Tomb, the burial site of Pharaoh Khufu, the first Egyptian king to build a pyramid in Giza. He also visited the Tomb of Iymery, a highly-restricted tomb where 4,600-year-old wall paintings depict ancient Egyptian life.

MrBeast also visited Workers’ Builders Tomb, the resting place of the pyramid builders, offering rare insights into their lives.

MrBeast and his crew descended 300 feet into the lowest point of the pyramids. They uncovered hidden chambers and secret pathways. He ended the journey by expressing his deep gratitude to Egypt.

According to Egypt’s Film Commission, the viral video was filmed with full permission from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. It marked a unique collaboration between Egypt and the global influencer.

Social media reactions Nearly 54,000 comments were made on the viral video. Some Egyptians commented that they had never seen those places.

“As an Egyptian, this is the first time I see and hear about the things shown in this video! Honestly, this is one of the best videos you've ever made,” wrote one user on YouTube.

“We need an extended cut of this, must be hours worth of cool content,” commented another.

“You can imagine how these pyramids were built by the ancient Egyptians with all this complexity. Thank you, really for this video, as I, as Egyptian, I haven't seen this before,” posted another user.