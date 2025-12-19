YouTube outage: Memes, reactions flood X as users unable to play videos

A brief YouTube outage on Friday sent thousands of users rushing to X (formerly Twitter) — not just to check if the platform was down, but also to turn the disruption into a full-blown meme fest.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, Google-owned YouTube faced technical issues globally, with over 10,800 reports logged at its peak. Users reported problems ranging from slow website loading to video playback failures and app glitches.

Data from Downdetector showed that around 73% of affected users faced issues accessing the YouTube website, while 18% reported problems with video streaming and the remaining 9% encountered issues on the app. The number of complaints surged rapidly, jumping from about 3,500 to nearly 7,000 within a short span, before crossing the 11,000 mark.

In India alone, over 3,300 outage reports were recorded. Of these, 53% of users flagged server connection problems, 34% reported website issues, and 13% said they were unable to stream videos.

As confusion spread, social media quickly filled with memes and jokes. While many users asked if the outage was limited to their own devices or internet connections, others leaned into humour. Hashtags like #YouTubedown started trending on Twitter. One user quipped, “YouTube is down. Do I need a real job again?” Another shared a clip from The Office, featuring Michael Scott urging everyone to “stay calm”.

Several users pointed out that X had become the go-to platform for real-time outage updates. “So YouTube is down… X is the place to confirm it’s not just you,” one post read. Others joked about videos continuing to play despite the outage, while memes featuring Google CEO Sundar Pichai in mock distress also did the rounds.