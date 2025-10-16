YouTube outage takes social media by storm; netizens quip, 'I pay too much for premium' as ads continue to run

YouTube outage: Several YouTube users in the United States and in Europe reported issues with the platform on Wednesday, October 15. ‘Problems’ were detected with video streaming and in the operation of the app.

Advertisement

“User reports indicate problems at Playstation Network,” realtime reporter of outage issues Downdetector stated. Over 6 thousand PSN users raised an outage issue with YouTube on Downdetector. While 63 percent users reported issues with video streaming, 16 percent blamed application issues. The remaining 6 percent pointed to trouble with the website.

YouTube users reported disruptions with video playback, search and account access, while millions received error messages, blank screens, and endless loading icons.

YouTube outage: Several YouTube users reported issues with the platform.

Advertisement

At 5:25 AM IST, the maximum 7, 365 outage issues were reported. At the time this report was written the outage seems to have subsided. However, social media started buzzing their grievances while others flocked to find answers.

Social media reaction An X user wrote, “The best part is he adds are still working. The actual content is unavailable. But the money making machine still going.”

A second user remarked, “Everyone is rushing to Twitter to check if YouTube is down for everyone else."

A third user stated, “I knew it wasn’t just my wifi! I can’t sleep without youtube.”

A fourth comment read, "Another person posted a meme and shared, “I restarted my phone thinking that s**t was tweaking just to find out YouTube is down.”

Advertisement

A fifth user replied, “Bro I thought it was an issue with my iPhone Storage because YouTube is always buggy when there’s Storage limitations.”

A sixth user said, “I pay to much for premium (sic).”

According to YouTube, the users reported two major issues, “The app unexpectedly closes. The app is unresponsive when clicked.” Answering user's query, the support team wrote, “If you're having trouble with the app, give this a try: delete and reinstall, and remember to restart your device in between! Hope that fixes it for you. If not, tell us!”

Advertisement