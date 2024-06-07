YouTube removes Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ’Bado badi’ song from its channel. Here’s why

Social media holds the power to change the psychological dynamics of people in the digital era in a very short span of time. Some people become famous instantly, while others wait for years to get noticed.

Recently a song by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan 'Bado Badi' became so viral that on every social media platform its was seen, liked and shared. Even multiple memes were created and shared too.

The song even garnered 28 million views on YouTube, but now it has been taken off from YouTube. Why? Reason being copyright infringement, as the original song 'Akh Ladi Bado Badi was sung by Noor Jehan for Mamtaz in Banarasi Thag.

In April, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan released his rendition of the iconic song on YouTube, reported The Indian Express, following which it was an instant hit.

On 6 June, the song was removed from YouTube, which also featured Pakistani actor Wajdan Rao Ranghar alongside the singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, reported Times Now.

With the video going viral, people even trolled the actor featured in the song. “Unfortunately, I performed in the song out of desperation. People are trolling me and asking why I would agree to feature in this song. I replied I didn’t have money to buy clothes for Eid, and it is better than stealing,” Indian Express quoted Pakistani actor Wajdan Rao Ranghar as saying.