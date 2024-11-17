YouTube, Snapchat tutorials fuel disturbing trend – from Haryana students’ bomb prank to Baba Siddique’s shooters

Haryana News: Thirteen Class 12 students detonated a bomb-like firecracker under their science teacher's chair as a prank. The teacher was unharmed. Notably, the students had learned to make explosives from YouTube. 

Updated17 Nov 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Haryana News: A group of class 12 students from a school in Haryana have been suspended after allegedly setting off a remote controlled firecracker-like bomb beneath their female science teacher’s chair, as part of a misguided prank.

The students, who reportedly learned how to make the explosive from YouTube tutorials, carried out the dangerous act which could have resulted in serious consequences.

This shocking incident draws parallels to another concerning case in Mumbai, where shooters linked to politician Baba Siddique's murder were found to have used mobile phones and social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram for communication. It was revealed that the accused shooters – Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap – also used YouTube videos to learn shooting techniques.

Both incidents highlight the disturbing trend of individuals using online platforms to learn dangerous skills, with serious repercussions.

Bomb Prank Foiled: Teacher Escapes Unscathed

The incident unfolded when the students, upset after being scolded by the teacher, decided to get back at her with a prank. One student placed a bomb-like firecracker under the teacher’s chair while another detonated it using a remote control. Fortunately, the teacher narrowly escaped injury, and the explosion caused no harm.

“Had the teacher been sitting, it could have been catastrophic,” one source explained. “But, luckily, she was away from her desk at the time of the blast.”

Students Turn to YouTube for Bomb-Making Tutorial

What makes this story even more alarming is that the students reportedly learned how to make the bomb from YouTube.

According to reports, the bomb resembled a typical firecracker and was detonated remotely, making the prank even more risky and premeditated.

“Learning how to make explosives online is not just reckless; it’s incredibly dangerous,” said an education expert. “This prank could have easily gone wrong.”

Haryana School and Education Department Take Swift Action

In response to the shocking prank, the Haryana education department took immediate action, suspending the 13 students involved for a week.

District Education Officer Naresh Mehta confirmed the suspensions, stating, “These children had learned all this from YouTube. If they had made a model and presented it, we would have honoured them, but now this matter has been settled with a warning.”

Haryana Science Teacher Forgives Students

While the students face suspension, the teacher involved has shown remarkable leniency by forgiving the students.

According to reports, the teacher did not push for expulsion after the incident, despite the severity of the prank.

“There was discussion about expelling them,” Mehta said. “But the parents apologised and submitted an undertaking, promising their children would not act in such a way again.”

Haryana Panchayat Discussion Ensue

Following the incident, a panchayat meeting was called in the local village to discuss the students’ actions. During the meeting, it was revealed that 13 out of the 15 students in the class were aware of the prank and had either directly participated or encouraged it.

The YouTube bomb-making craze has sparked serious concerns among parents and education officials, highlighting the potential dangers of online tutorials.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 09:53 AM IST
