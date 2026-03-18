YouTuber UK07 rider’s first post after crash during Instagram live: ‘Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga’

YouTuber and content creator Anurag Dobhal, widely known online as UK07 Rider, has shared his first public update after a recent car crash that left him hospitalised and in critical condition for several days.

The influencer, who has been in the news over the past few weeks due to a public fallout with his family, posted an emotional message from the hospital on Instagram late Tuesday night. Sharing a picture from his hospital bed, he revealed that he has now been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit and is recovering.

In the post, Dobhal reflected on the accident and said he never imagined he would survive the ordeal.

“Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga… jis raastey mai gaya tha waha se aana namunkin tha. Mere liye ye sab ek miracle se kam nahi hai,” he wrote, suggesting that surviving the incident felt like nothing short of a miracle.

The YouTuber also thanked fans and well-wishers who had been praying for his recovery.

“I am out of the ICU and safe for now. Thank you to everyone who stood by me and prayed for me. Maybe it is because of your prayers that I have been given this life again,” he added.

Dobhal also made an emotional remark about feeling alone following the controversy involving his family, writing that he feels like an “orphan now” and is unsure about what lies ahead.

“But since God has given me a new life, maybe He has planned something,” he wrote.

Crash During Instagram Live The accident occurred earlier this month when Dobhal reportedly crashed his car during an Instagram Live session near the Delhi–Meerut Highway. The incident came shortly after the YouTuber posted a series of videos accusing his family members of mentally harassing him.

In a lengthy video shared on YouTube before the crash, Dobhal had claimed that members of his family were responsible for severe emotional distress. He even alleged that they were trying to harm him.

Following the accident, Dobhal underwent multiple surgeries and was admitted to the ICU. According to updates shared by people close to him, he had been in and out of critical care while doctors monitored his recovery.

Family Dispute In Public Eye The situation surrounding Dobhal’s family has also unfolded publicly on social media.

His brother, rapper Kalam Ink—whose real name is Atul Dobhal—responded to the allegations and denied the claims made by the YouTuber. Kalam Ink stated that the accusations were untrue and said that Anurag had filed false legal cases against family members.

The dispute reportedly began after Anurag Dobhal married Ritika Chauhan. In his earlier videos, the YouTuber spoke about tensions that emerged when he and his wife visited his family home after their wedding.

He had accused his brother and his brother’s fiancée, Shreya, of creating problems in his life.

The conflict between the family members remains unresolved, and according to reports, none of Dobhal’s relatives have visited him in the hospital so far.

Wife And Fans Stand By Him Throughout the ordeal, Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan has continued to support him and has been by his side during his hospital stay.

While he was briefly discharged from the hospital recently, he had to be re-admitted after experiencing breathing difficulties. However, his latest update suggests that his health condition has stabilised for now.

Meanwhile, many fans have flooded social media with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Several well-known personalities from the digital entertainment space—including Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav, Mr. Faisu and Munawar Faruqui—have also expressed support for the YouTuber in recent days.