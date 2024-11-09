YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani opens up about drastic weight loss journey: ‘I saw my picture and started crying…’

Ashish Chanchlani shared his weight loss journey on the Honestly Saying Podcast, revealing a past of unhealthy habits and emotional struggles.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 07:09 PM IST
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani opens up about drastic weight loss journey: ‘I saw my picture and started crying…’
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani opens up about drastic weight loss journey: ‘I saw my picture and started crying…’

Ashish Chanchlani made waves this year after unveiling a drastic weight-loss transformation to fans. The prominent YouTuber outlined his fitness journey in a recent podcast episode — from the 'extremely unhealthy diet and routine' he had initially led to the way actor Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to lose weight.

The influencer recalled dealing with a bad break-up and depression during his recent appearance on the Honestly Saying Podcast and the way he had ‘overeaten’ and ‘ruined’ himself during this time.

“Overeating…stress eating. I used to lie here in the room and look in the mirror, I used to feel so ugly. When you don't feel beautiful or nice…you also don't want to get dressed properly or feel like grooming yourself properly. And it was one day that I saw my picture…and started crying. My weight had reached 130 kg. That's why I didn't upload much. That's why I didn't show much to the public,” he shared.

Also Read | ‘Send my drugs back!’ Delhi Police reacts to Ashish Chanchalani’s video

Chanchlani recalled resorting to an exceedingly unhealthy diet — even consuming chips and alcohol as part of his breakfast. He also undertook a few blood tests at this point of time and realised that he was pre-diabetic and had very high cholesterol levels. He also recalled being fat-shamed extensively during this era — with ‘fat’ essentially becoming his identity with many people.

Matters eventually reached a breaking point with the influencer breaking down after catching a glimpse of himself in the mirror. His family had also been extremely concerned about his health during this period.

“I stopped everything from the next day….started going to the gym. I said the fight was now against myself,” he added.

Also Read | Sunita Williams’ shocking weight loss onboard ISS mission sparks concern in NASA

The influencer however insisted that the key to healthy weight loss was not to forego all your favourite food items and desserts for years — a route followed by many celebrities. Instead, he explained, it’s all about having a healthy balance.

“The biggest problem is not food. It's not sugar. Its overeating.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 07:09 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsYouTuber Ashish Chanchlani opens up about drastic weight loss journey: ‘I saw my picture and started crying…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.