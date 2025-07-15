YouTuber CoryxKenshin accused of emotional abuse, manipulation in viral TikTok videos by ex-girlfriend

YouTuber Cory DeVante Williams, better known as CoryxKenshin, is facing serious allegations of emotional abuse and manipulation following a series of viral videos and posts by TikTok user @pandaninjaxxofficial.

The claims, which surfaced on July 13, detail an alleged past relationship with the 32-year-old content creator.

CoryxKenshin Accused of Emotional Abuse and Manipulation by Ex In the first of the videos, which runs for 49 seconds, audio believed to feature CoryxKenshin’s voice includes unsettling comments about watching the TikToker sleep. The post was captioned: “POV: You didn’t know this was one of the videos you’d look back and realise… he never cared.”

A second video followed, in which @pandaninjaxxofficial stated, “I dated Cory Kenshin… and he hurt me really bad… and I’m not the only one.” The TikToker later published a longer written statement accusing CoryxKenshin of emotional and mental abuse, gaslighting, narcissistic behaviour, and status-fuelled cruelty.

She alleged that the YouTuber used silence and distance to manipulate her emotionally, writing: “You ghosted me... to teach me a lesson,” and claiming the experience damaged her self-worth.

Although the allegations include references to inappropriate conduct and emotional manipulation, the TikToker clarified that she is not accusing CoryxKenshin of sexual abuse.

In another post, she shared screenshots of alleged Xbox messages exchanged between herself and the YouTuber, in which he reportedly made crude jokes and alluded to their past interactions.