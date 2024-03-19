YouTuber Elvish Yadav allegedly supplied snake venom at parties to boost his social media followers and make money, Indian Express has reported, citing Noida Police sources. The Big Boss OTT 2 winner had been arrested on March 17 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Also Read: Elvish Yadav admits to arranging ‘snake venom’ at parties in National Capital Region “During questioning, Yadav did not accept the crime. But, we have a lot of evidence. For him, it was to make a statement that he’s got ‘swag’ or ‘bhaukaal’. He wanted to paint a picture among his fans as someone who is completely unafraid of law-enforcement agencies and can do whatever he wishes," the publication quoted a police officer as saying. Police have found evidence that snake venom was used at over six parties related to the YouTuber, the publication added while citing police sources. LiveMint could not independently verify the development. Also Read: Elvish Yadav sent to 14-day judicial custody in snake venom case: Watch video Officials part of the investigation allege that Elvish was present at some of these parties. An officer has said that the attendees are being identified, and action will be taken against those who used the venom.

Another case against Elvish Yadav

In a separate case, the Gurugram Police is set to take the YouTuber on a production warrant for allegedly assaulting content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern in a shop in a Gurugram mall. A petition will soon be filed in the Ghaziabad court to arrest Yadav.

On March 8, content creator Elvish Yadav was caught in a video beating YouTuber Sagar Thakur. The video apparently showed him throwing Thakur on the ground and then slapping him. After the incident, Thakur approached police and filed a complaint against Elvish Yadav and others at Sector 53 Police Station, PTI reported.

Despite the Gurugram Police sending him two notices, Elvish Yadav, also known as Siddharth Yadav, did not turn up. Initially, he claimed in a video that Sagar Thakur had pre-planned the entire incident. Later, however, he apologised through another video.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!