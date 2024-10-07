YouTuber Jack Doherty crashes his McLaren in livestream, faces backlash for ignoring friend; ‘you need to be in jail’

  • Jack Doherty's McLaren crash during a livestream sparked outrage for his reckless behavior and phone use while driving. Following the incident, Kick permanently banned Doherty for promoting illegal activities.

Updated7 Oct 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Viral video: Jack Doherty's McLaren crash during a livestream sparked outrage
Viral video: Jack Doherty’s McLaren crash during a livestream sparked outrage

YouTuber Jack Doherty crashed his $200,000 i.e. above 1 crore McLaren car while driving it in a livestream. The incident has drawn significant backlash on social media, with many viewers condemning his reckless driving in rains. In one segment of the livestream, he appears to be using his phone just moments before the accident. His cameraman, Michael, also sustained injuries in the crash. Additionally, many online users have criticised Doherty for his seemingly indifferent response, as he continued the recording even after the crash.

 

Another video footage shared by Doherty himself on X showed the two screaming “Help Help Help”. As he was trying to get out of the car, he asked some one to hold on his camera. In the video, he was continuously seen worries about his car and not his cameraman. At the end of the video, he is seen going to Michael and enquiring him, “Michael are you good?”

Reactions from users on the crash video

Social media users expressed outrage over Doherty’s behavior during his livestream crash. Critics pointed out that he was using his phone while driving while some noted that he seemed more worried about his car than about his injured cameraman.

“Bro we all saw you being on the phone while driving, you nearly killed yourself and your friend, and yet you would rather have him filming everything while he's bleeding from his head, you're truly what's wrong with the world nowadays,” one user said.

Another user said, “You were looking at your phone while driving, reading your chat. Let's be honest, you weren't concerned about your friend at all. You just kept crying about the car and when your friend asked where he was bleeding from, you repeatedly ignored him and made him keep filming you.”

Some other criticised and said, “You're talking about you and the McLaren. How's your acquaintance doing? I'd call him your friend, but the way you totally ignored him and were more worried about the car I don't know if you consider him a friend or not”

One user added, “You need to be in jail”

“You’re driving a supercar in the rain and fucking around with your phone, then you accelerate hard. While your friend is bleeding from his face you are moaning about your car,” a user said.

“Quite sickening your carelessness caused this, I am glad you didn't kill anyone, but you don't seem the type to care. Humans that make the world a worse place. You.”

“You put that man in extreme danger today all because you wanted to text and drive.”

If filming the crash was not enough, he also posted a video of him amd Michael from the hospital. 

After the incident, Kick, has now permanantly banned Doherty's account from its platform. In a statement to People, it said, "it does not condone illegal activity, which is why we swiftly took action and moved to ban this creator from the platform."

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsYouTuber Jack Doherty crashes his McLaren in livestream, faces backlash for ignoring friend; ‘you need to be in jail’

