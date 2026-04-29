YouTuber Lakhan Arjun alleges cook spat on utensils, shares CCTV clips; viral videos spark concerns

YouTuber Lakhan Arjun Rawat has alleged that a domestic cook working at his home spat on utensils, sharing CCTV footage that has since circulated widely on social media. The videos have sparked concerns about hygiene practices and trust in domestic employment.

Rawat and his wife, Neetu Bisht, claimed that they began investigating after multiple members of their family fell ill over the past few months. According to them, the recurring health issues led to suspicion regarding food preparation and kitchen hygiene.

Allegations of contamination after review of footage

The couple said they installed CCTV cameras in their kitchen to monitor activities. Rawat stated that the footage appeared to show the cook spitting into the sink and on utensils after washing them.

Bisht further alleged that the behaviour may not have been limited to utensils. She claimed that the individual was also seen spitting while preparing food, raising concerns that saliva could have come into contact with items such as rotis and vegetables.

The family has claimed that the alleged behaviour may have continued for several months, though no independent verification of these claims has been reported.

Videos go viral, trigger online debate

Clips from the CCTV footage were shared online and quickly went viral, prompting strong reactions from users. Many expressed concern over hygiene standards in domestic settings, while others called for caution and verification before drawing conclusions.

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In a post on X, Rawat urged people to remain vigilant. “CCTV caught house cook spitting on the utensils. Be careful with your home staff. Installing CCTV was the right idea as my wife was suspicious of his activities. This is becoming too common now,” he wrote.

The claim that such incidents are increasing has not been substantiated with data, but it has contributed to wider discussions online.

Additional video shared by entrepreneur

Another clip related to the incident was shared by entrepreneur Divya Gandotra Tandon. In the video, a woman from the household is heard alleging that the cook spat not only on utensils but also directly on food.

She further claimed that the cook had been asked multiple times to wear a mask while cooking, particularly because he consumed gutkha, but did not comply. According to her statement in the video, the mask was often worn improperly, below the mouth.

The video concludes with a warning urging viewers to exercise caution while hiring domestic workers.

Background on the content creators

Rawat, who has previously represented Manipur in domestic cricket tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy, is now a content creator and travel vlogger. He and Bisht are known online as “Lakhneet” and regularly share glimpses of their daily lives with followers.

Their social media presence has contributed to the rapid spread of the videos, amplifying the reach of the allegations.

Wider Concerns Around Domestic Employment Practices The incident has led to renewed conversations around hygiene, monitoring and accountability in domestic work environments. While many users have expressed outrage, others have emphasised the need for due process and verification of claims before conclusions are drawn.

The authenticity of the footage and the allegations have not been independently verified by authorities at the time of writing.

Calls For Caution And Awareness As the videos continue to circulate, the episode has underscored the importance of vigilance and clear communication in domestic arrangements. It has also highlighted the role of social media in rapidly amplifying personal incidents into wider public debates.