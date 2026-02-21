YouTuber meets Mukesh Ambani at AI summit, says billionaire remembered their first meeting from a year ago

After previously grabbing attention online for his playful interaction with CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, YouTuber Anant Ladha has once again grabbed eyeballs following another notable meeting. This time, the creator crossed paths with billionaire Mukesh Ambani during the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi.

Ladha revealed that what surprised him the most was that the chairman of Reliance Industries remembered their earlier interaction from a year ago and even posed for a selfie with him.

“Met Mukesh Ambani sir for the 2nd time. Fun fact he remembered our first encounter,” Anant Ladha wrote.

Advertisement

He further added, “This time I asked sir any advice for us and answer was simple ‘Future is yours’.” Along with the message, Ladha posted a selfie with Ambani and shared additional photos from the AI-focused event.

Social media reacts to viral post The post quickly drew reactions across social media platforms. While many users congratulated the YouTuber for the moment, others expressed admiration for his content. Several users also responded with fire and heart emojis.

According to an earlier Instagram update dated May 1, 2025, Ladha had first met Ambani during the WAVES India Summit, where he also interacted with Anant Ambani.

“Met Mukesh Ambani ji and Anant Ambani. Got VIP creator invite to Waves Summit and got seated 2 seats next to Mota bhai - Dream come true. Thanks to @wavesummitindia and team - Amazing event. Learnt alot in this event.”

Advertisement

The post included two images—one featuring Mukesh Ambani and another with Anant Ambani.

Also Read | AI Summit: American entrepreneur misses dinner with PM Modi due to Delhi traffic

Mukesh Ambani outlines massive AI investment plan During his address at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital, Mukesh Ambani announced a major investment push into artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The billionaire said that his telecom arm, Reliance Jio, plans to invest up to 10 trillion rupees ($110 billion) over the next seven years to strengthen India’s AI ecosystem.

“India cannot afford to rent intelligence. Therefore, we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did the cost of data,” Ambani said at the event.

“We will prove that AI doesn’t take away jobs. Rather it will create new high-skill opportunities,” Ambani added.

“This is not a speculative investment for chasing valuation,” he said on Thursday about the latest announcement. “This is patient, disciplined, nation building capital.”

Advertisement