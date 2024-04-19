Popular YouTuber Revant Himatsingka who is known for reviewing the contents on the packaged food products has now put budget carrier IndiGo under scanner for its 'ready to eat healthy food’.

The influencer who runs his YouTube channel Food Pharmer claimed that just because Upma, Poha, Daal chawal sound healthy, does not mean they are healthy. While posting a video on X, he said that Indigo’s Magic Upma, Poha and Dal Chawal has more sodium content than a packet of Maggi.

He wrote, “Most of us already know that Maggi is a high sodium food! What most of don’t know is that Indigo’s Magic Upma has 50% more sodium than Maggi, Indigo’s Poha has ~83% more sodium than Maggi, and Daal Chawal has as much sodium as Maggi."

He explained Maggi contains 720 MG of sodium whereas IndiGo's Magic Upma has 1094 MG, Poha has 1322 MG of sodium content while its Dal Chawal 728 MG of sodium content.

He added, “Always remember junk food pretending to be healthy, is even more dangerous than junk food. Indian’s already consume too much sodium and consuming excess sodium on a regular basis raises our blood pressure and can result in hypertension, heart issues and kidney issues."

In the post, he also claimed that one of the reasons why the taste of excess salt is not felt in airlines as high altitudes reduce taste bud sensitivity. “This is also one of the reasons why most airlines add excess salt in our food," he wrote.

What did IndiGo say on the claim?

The company while issuing a statement said that it serves fresh and pre-packaged food only from the most reputed vendors and added that the food served carries details on ingredients and nutritional information as per FSSAI norms.

"Passengers have the choice of choosing from freshly prepared pre-booked meals or purchase pre-packaged food products on board. The preparation of some pre-packaged products is done as per traditional Indian recipes and the salt content is well within prescribed norms," the company in a reply to Financial Express.

“The information printed on the package acts as an advisory for passengers to estimate their nutritional intake and consume as per their discretion. We welcome all feedback to improve our services in our mission to provide an affordable, on-time and hassle free flying experience for our customers," it added.

How much daily sodium intake is recomended?

As per WHO, for adults, less than 2000 mg/day of sodium which is equivalent to less than 5 g/day salt (just under a teaspoon) is recommended. For children aged 2–15 years, WHO recommends adjusting the adult dose downward based on their energy requirements.

Himatsingka vs Bournvita

Last year, in April 2023, Himatsingka's claim of sugar content in Cadbury’s Bournvita went viral. The company had also issued a legal notice to him. Later in December, the influencer again took to X and shared that the company reduced added sugar by 15 percent.

“Out of nowhere, the government sent Bournvita a legal notice, and asked Bournvita to take down their misleading ads. And now 8 months later, Bournvita changes their product, and reduces added sugar by 15%!"

“Big win! Probably the first time in history that an Instagram reel led to a food giant reducing its sugar content! 1 video resulted in a 15% reduction in sugar. Imagine if all Indians started reading food labels. Companies wouldn’t dare falsely market themselves," he wrote.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!