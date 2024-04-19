YouTuber reveals IndiGo's Upma, Poha, Dal Chawal exceed Maggi's sodium level: Know how much is daily recommended intake
Influencer Himatsingka cautions people on high sodium content in healthy' ready-to-eat meals served in indiGo. He also warns against consuming excess sodium for causes hypertension and heart issues.
Popular YouTuber Revant Himatsingka who is known for reviewing the contents on the packaged food products has now put budget carrier IndiGo under scanner for its 'ready to eat healthy food’.
