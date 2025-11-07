YouTuber Tyler Oliveira calls off India 'Poop-Throwing Festival’ docu release after threats, says he 'underestimated'

YouTuber Tyler Oliveira who claimed to have participated in “India’s Poop-Throwing Festival” this year recently dropped an update about his decision over the release of a documentary. Suggesting that he decided against the release of the planned video, he said that he was threatened by thousands of Indians over the past 2 weeks shortly after releasing teasers of the Gorehabba cow-dung festival.

He penned a long note on November 7, describing the reasons why he decided to cancel the release of his documentary. In a post on X, he wrote, “After much consideration, I have decided I will NOT be releasing my documentary capturing India’s poop-throwing festival…I have been doxxed, and threatened by thousands of Indians over the last 2 weeks.”

Asserting that participation in the poop-festival “was the worst decision” of his life, he said, “I severely underestimated the power of India.” According to the YouTuber, backlash and threats forced him to call off his documentary's release.

He said that he was not the only one who was targeted with threats after the teaser release, even his family was “attacked in ways I never could have imagined.”

Mentioning that he decided to choose his own battles and “This one simply isn’t worth it,” he alleged that he did not want to offend Indians nor their religion or culture with his latest video. “I just wanted to participate in this unusual poop-throwing festival and share it for the world to see,” he added.

Concluding the post, he wrote, “I ask that all Indians reading this please leave my family alone."

In one of the video clips shared on X on October 23, Tyler Oliveira can be seen participating in the festival. In another video, he can be seen walking through the streets, smeared in cow dung. Althouse these videos have been made private but can still be accessed.

What is Gorehabba festival? Notably, the Gorehabba festivities take place after Diwali in Gumatapura village of Karnataka. The festivities are a part of local tradition associated with worship of a local deity. It is believed that village deity Beereshwara Swamy was born in cow dung. To honour and celebrate the occasion, devotees playfully throw and smear cow dung on each other as a part of a local ritual.