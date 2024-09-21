Yudhra Box Office Collection day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal’s action movie earns ₹4.5 crore

Yudhra, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal, earned 4.5 crore on its opening day, with a 46.54% occupancy. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, it marks Chaturvedi's first major action role.

Livemint
Updated21 Sep 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidhant Chaturvedi's action movie earns an estimated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.5 crore on Friday.
Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidhant Chaturvedi’s action movie earns an estimated ₹4.5 crore on Friday.(Excel Entertainment’s Instagram)

Yudhra Box Office Day 1 collection: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal's much-awaited action thriller performed well on its first day after its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated 4.5 crore on Friday, September 20.

The viewers of the movie Kill, who appreciated its violence and action genre, were waiting for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Yudhra with high hopes. The initial numbers indicate a promising start for the movie in cinema theatres.

Also Read | Stree 2 becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie ever, beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 1

The movie earned an estimated 4.5 crore on Friday, according to Sacnilk. Released on National Cinema Day, the movie garnered a good response from the audience with an overall 46.54% Hindi Occupancy on Friday. The night shows of Yudhra witnessed the highest percentage of occupancy of 75.67%, according to Sacnilk.

Also Read | Buckingham Murders BO collection day 2: Kareena Kapoor’s movie earns ₹3 crore
Also Read | GOAT Box Office Collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay’s movie earns ₹6.5 crore

According to the city-wise occupancy, Pune witnessed the highest occupancy for the movie on its first-day show. The Maharashtra's city witnessed a total occupancy of 67.75%, whereas the Delhi-NCR region witnessed a total occupancy of 58.25%.

About Yudhra movie

Ravi Udyawar directed the movie, which was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The movie features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal in key roles, and Malavika Mohanan plays a crucial role.

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy”. He has also done several web series and other movies, however, Yudhra will be his first “big ticket solo hero” action film.

The actor is also preparing for his upcoming project “Dhadak 2” is also an intense project. The romantic drama sequel reportedly only borrows the title from the 2018 film “Dhadak”, which was the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster movie “Sairat” (2016). The Hindi version launched Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the film industry.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in Dhadak 2 which is directed by Shazia Iqbal and will also star Triptii Dimri. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsYudhra Box Office Collection day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal’s action movie earns ₹4.5 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,125.001,775.00
      Chennai
      75,131.001,821.00
      Delhi
      75,283.001,853.00
      Kolkata
      75,135.001,725.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.