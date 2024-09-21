Yudhra, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal, earned ₹ 4.5 crore on its opening day, with a 46.54% occupancy. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, it marks Chaturvedi's first major action role.

Yudhra Box Office Day 1 collection: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal's much-awaited action thriller performed well on its first day after its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹4.5 crore on Friday, September 20.

The viewers of the movie Kill, who appreciated its violence and action genre, were waiting for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Yudhra with high hopes. The initial numbers indicate a promising start for the movie in cinema theatres.

Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 1 The movie earned an estimated ₹4.5 crore on Friday, according to Sacnilk. Released on National Cinema Day, the movie garnered a good response from the audience with an overall 46.54% Hindi Occupancy on Friday. The night shows of Yudhra witnessed the highest percentage of occupancy of 75.67%, according to Sacnilk.

According to the city-wise occupancy, Pune witnessed the highest occupancy for the movie on its first-day show. The Maharashtra's city witnessed a total occupancy of 67.75%, whereas the Delhi-NCR region witnessed a total occupancy of 58.25%.

About Yudhra movie Ravi Udyawar directed the movie, which was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The movie features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal in key roles, and Malavika Mohanan plays a crucial role.

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy". He has also done several web series and other movies, however, Yudhra will be his first "big ticket solo hero" action film.

The actor is also preparing for his upcoming project “Dhadak 2" is also an intense project. The romantic drama sequel reportedly only borrows the title from the 2018 film “Dhadak", which was the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster movie “Sairat" (2016). The Hindi version launched Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the film industry.