Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal's much-awaited action thriller movie Yudhra, pulled in an estimated ₹1.45 crore net in India, on its second day after its release on September 21, as per data available on Sacnilk.

This number was however, 67.11 per cent lower than the opening day earning of ₹4.5 crore, despite it being the start of the weekend and a Saturday. Overall, the movie has earned an estimated total of ₹5.98 crore in its two days of release, the industry tracker showed.

The viewers of the movie Kill, who appreciated its violence and action genre, were waiting for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Yudhra with high hopes. The initial numbers indicate a promising start for the movie in cinema theatres.

Movie Occupancy on Day 2 — September 21 Yudhra had an overall occupancy of 11.40 per cent for its Hindi 2D screenings across the country on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The morning shows saw theatres filled by 6.11 per cent, while the afternoon shows sold 11.95 per cent tickets. Later in the day, the evening shows had 10.84 per cent audiences, and the night shows had the majority tickets sold with 16.70 per cent occupancy on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the opening day, the movie earned an estimated ₹4.5 crore on Friday, which was also National Cinema Day. It had an overall 46.54 per cent Hindi occupancy with night shows seeing the highest percentage of occupancy of 75.67 per cent, as per Sacnilk.

About Yudhra movie Ravi Udyawar directed the movie, which was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The movie features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal in key roles, and Malavika Mohanan plays a crucial role.

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy". He has also done several web series and other movies, however, Yudhra will be his first “big ticket solo hero" action film.

The actor is also preparing for his upcoming project "Dhadak 2" is also an intense project. The romantic drama sequel reportedly only borrows the title from the 2018 film "Dhadak", which was the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster movie "Sairat" (2016). The Hindi version launched Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the film industry.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in Dhadak 2 which is directed by Shazia Iqbal and will also star Triptii Dimri. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.