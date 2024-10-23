Yurvaj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation faces backlash for ‘embarrassing’ breast cancer awareness ad

YouWeCan Foundation is facing backlash for an unfortunately worded awareness message inside a Delhi Metro coach. The breast cancer non-profit set up by cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently released a series of adverts featuring women using public transport with baskets of fruit next to them. The euphemistic caption urged people to “check their oranges” once a month.

“How will a country raise breast cancer awareness if we can’t even call breasts what they are? Saw this at Delhi Metro…and like what the hell? Check your oranges? Who makes these campaigns, who approves them? Are we governed by such dumb people that they let this poster become public?” read a post sharing the images.

The message on X has since gone viral with many lashing out at the foundation and Delhi metro for allowing the posters. Several users tagged the cricketer in their comments and urged him to take the campaign down while others called on Delhi Metro to remove the advertisement. A few others insisted that the foundation should be commended for its efforts to implement ‘real change’ at the ground level.

"What a stupid ad, check your oranges? Go get your "BREASTS" checked for lumps and cancer. There's nothing sexual or awkward about an illness. Go get it checked!!!" urged one user.

“They are fighting for real change and improvements on the ground while you are just grandstanding. You can communicate your issues with the ad in a respectable manner as a feedback rather than this outraging,” countered another.

YouWeCan had launched the “your health is in your hands” campaign earlier in October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“The 'Your Health is in Your Hands' campaign uses oranges as metaphors for breasts to showcase that women's health is in their hands, literally. This aims to divert their attention into understanding that they can examine their breasts regularly every month, to notice any abnormal signs or lumps that are currently unknown to them and detect any danger signs early,” a press note released by the foundation in early October explained.