Yurvaj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation faces backlash for ‘embarrassing’ breast cancer awareness ad

YouWeCan recently launched the 'Your Health is in Your Hands' campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, using oranges as metaphors for breasts. The campaign has faced backlash for its euphemistic messaging and prompted public criticism and calls for removal of the ads.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Yurvaj Singh's YouWeCan Foundation faces backlash for ‘embarrassing’ breast cancer awareness ad
Yurvaj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation faces backlash for ‘embarrassing’ breast cancer awareness ad

YouWeCan Foundation is facing backlash for an unfortunately worded awareness message inside a Delhi Metro coach. The breast cancer non-profit set up by cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently released a series of adverts featuring women using public transport with baskets of fruit next to them. The euphemistic caption urged people to “check their oranges” once a month.

“How will a country raise breast cancer awareness if we can’t even call breasts what they are? Saw this at Delhi Metro…and like what the hell? Check your oranges? Who makes these campaigns, who approves them? Are we governed by such dumb people that they let this poster become public?” read a post sharing the images.

The message on X has since gone viral with many lashing out at the foundation and Delhi metro for allowing the posters. Several users tagged the cricketer in their comments and urged him to take the campaign down while others called on Delhi Metro to remove the advertisement. A few others insisted that the foundation should be commended for its efforts to implement ‘real change’ at the ground level.

Also Read | What can cure cancer? ‘Cleaning cowshed, lying there,’ says UP minister

"What a stupid ad, check your oranges? Go get your "BREASTS" checked for lumps and cancer. There's nothing sexual or awkward about an illness. Go get it checked!!!" urged one user.

“They are fighting for real change and improvements on the ground while you are just grandstanding. You can communicate your issues with the ad in a respectable manner as a feedback rather than this outraging,” countered another.

Also Read | Kate Middleton Cancer: Princess finds comfort with new ‘love’ during treatment

YouWeCan had launched the “your health is in your hands” campaign earlier in October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“The 'Your Health is in Your Hands' campaign uses oranges as metaphors for breasts to showcase that women's health is in their hands, literally. This aims to divert their attention into understanding that they can examine their breasts regularly every month, to notice any abnormal signs or lumps that are currently unknown to them and detect any danger signs early,” a press note released by the foundation in early October explained.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsYurvaj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation faces backlash for ‘embarrassing’ breast cancer awareness ad

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.85 (12.08%)

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.