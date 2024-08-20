Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Bollywood movie to cover cricket legend’s life on and off the field

A Bollywood movie about Yuvraj Singh's life, focusing on both his cricket achievements and personal struggles, is in the works. Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka are teaming up to produce this biopic.

The movie will showcase Yuvraj Singh's journey on and off the field, covering everything from his iconic six-sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup to his brave struggles off the field.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Jos Buttler wants THIS Bollywood superstar to star in his biopic

The former cricketer believes that his biopic has the potential to inspire many. Yuvraj mentions that cricket has always been his greatest passion and support during tough times.

"I am deeply honoured that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan ji and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion," ANI quoted Yuvraj as saying.

Bhushan Kumar says he is excited about sharing Yuvraj Singh's remarkable life story, highlighting the cricketer's resilience and accomplishments.

"Yuvraj Singh's life is a compelling narrative of resilience, triumph and passion. His journey from a promising cricketer to a cricketing hero, and then to a hero in real life, is truly inspiring. I am thrilled to bring a story that needs to be told and heard through the big screen and to celebrate his extraordinary achievements," Bhushan Kumar said.

Producers of Yuvraj Singh biopic Kumar has produced movies like Animal, Srikanth, and Drishyam 2. According to him, the film will highlight the incredible accomplishments of the legendary cricketer.

Bhagchandka, who calls himself an “Ex Struggling Cricketer”, has produced Sachin: A Billion Dreams. His next is Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

Bhagchandka says Yuvraj has been his close friend for many years. He thanked Yuvi for trusting them to turn his remarkable cricket career into a film.