Members of the film and sports fraternity cheered on Tuesday as T-Series announced plans to develop a biopic on the life and trials of cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Limited information is available about the project — tentatively titled as ‘Six Sixes’ at present. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am deeply honored that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan ji and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion," the project team quoted the cricketer as saying.

The movie — produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka — will outline the essence of Singh's career (including the unforgettable six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup) and off-field battle against cancer as well as his subsequent return to cricket in 2012.

The news drew vocal cheers from fellow cricketers with many insisting that this was the ‘best news’ of the year.

“Look forward to it mere bhai. It will be an inspiration everyone." wrote Irfan Pathan.

“Congrats pajhi," added Shikhar Dhawan while dropping several ‘fire’ emojis in the comment section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Congratulations Yuvi Paa ❤️ can’t wait to see in theatres," added Kedar Jadhav.

“Best," read a response from Harbhajan Singh that was accompanied by several heart emojis.

Several actors including Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Siddhant Chaturvedi also thronged the comment section with congratulatory messages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Most Awaited! Yuvraj Singh paaji!" Chaturvedi cheered.

“Way to go…congratulations lion king Yuvraj Singh…balla bolega," added actor Angad Bedi – the son of late Bishen Singh Bedi.

Talking about Yuvraj's remarkable career, he debuted in the Punjab Under-16 cricket team at the age of 13. Yuvraj represented India in 402 international games from 2000-2017, scoring 11,178 runs at an average of 35.05, with 17 centuries and 71 fifties. He was part of the Indian team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (joint-winners with Sri Lanka), ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was also the first Indian player to hit six successive sixes in an over in international cricket, doing so during the 2007 T20 World Cup against England. His career-high was the 'Player of the Tournament' performance during the 2011 World Cup, scoring 362 runs in nine matches with a century and four half-centuries and picking up 15 wickets. In 2011, he was diagnosed with cancer.