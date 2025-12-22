Yuzvendra Chahal adds new BMW to his garage, poses with proud parents: 'Real luxury'

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has added another luxury set of wheels to his garage, and this time, the moment was all about family. On 22 December, Chahal shared a series of pictures on X, announcing the arrival of his brand new BMW. The photos show the cricketer posing with the car alongside his parents, turning the purchase into a warm, personal celebration rather than just a flashy upgrade.

Sharing his thoughts, Chahal wrote that bringing the car home with his parents made the milestone truly special. He added that watching them enjoy the moment was, for him, the “real luxury” — a sentiment that struck a chord with fans online.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s post has gone viral since being shared on X. It has garnered more than 81.8k views and attracted several views. Here are some of the comments posted by X users on Chahal’s post –

- “When will we realise that materialism does not lead to happiness.”

- “Congratulations on choosing BMW”

- “Our parents are the ones who make all our dreams come true and stand by us during difficult times! But I regret that my sister-in-law didn't support you…”

- “Congratulations Yuzi”

- “Bought new Pink too. Now mehwish will post a story in this car.”

Chahal says down with dengue, chikungunya Last week, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said he has been diagnosed with dengue and chikungunya, which forced him to miss the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Haryana and Jharkhand in Pune.

Though Chahal took to social media to wish his teammates luck, his absence proved catastrophic for Haryana.

"Wishing my team Haryana all the very best for the SMAT finals. I wished to be a part of the team but unfortunately I am down with dengue and chikungunya, which have really taken a toll on my health. The doctors have asked to focus only on rest and recovery. I'll be back to the field and bowling to my full strength soon," Chahal tweeted.

Haryana struggled with the ball and suffered a 69-run defeat to an Ishan Kishan-inspired Jharkhand.

During the match, out-of-favour India wicketkeeper-batter Kishan made a compelling case for a T20I recall with a belligerent hundred to power Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title.

Kishan went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 10 maximums en route to a breathtaking 49-ball 101, as Jharkhand piled up an imposing 262 for 3.

