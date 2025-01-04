Amid rumours about troubles in their marriage, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his actor-choreographer wife, Dhanashree Verma, have unfollowed each other on Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not only this, Indian cricketer also deleted all the pictures with Dhanashree. Though Dhanashree unfollowed Yuzvendra on Instagram, she hasn't deleted any pictures with him.

According to a report by the Times of India, sources claimed that the divorce rumours are true. "The divorce is inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it's clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately," TOI quoted the sources as saying.

Earlier the divorce rumours between the couple began in 2023 after Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her name on Instagram. The change arrived a day after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "New life loading."

Yuzvendra even posted a note dismissing the divorce rumours and asked his fans not to believe in or spread rumours.

On 11 December 2020, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got married. Spilling the beans about their love story on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, the choreographer had said, "During the lockdown no matches were happening and all the cricketers were sitting at home and getting frustrated. During that time Yuzi decided one fine day that he wants to learn dance. He had seen my dance videos on social media and back in the day, I used to teach dance and he approached me to be my student. I agreed to teach him."

With this news broke, people started sharing their mixed feelings on social media.

Here are a few of them: One wrote, "My respect for Yuzvendra Chahal has grown immensely," adding, "It's tough for men who go through so much in silence."

Another commented, "Alimony kitna maang rahe hai Dhanashree ji"

A third wrote, "Nowadays relationship are ending faster than the Good Knight Fast Card."

"Yuzi bhai k shat galat hua hai," wrote the fourth.

Apart from that people also shared memes.