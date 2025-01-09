Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday broke silence amid ongoing rumours about his divorce from actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chahal took to his Instagram stories and said that he has noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true.

Stating that he understands the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life, Chahal added, "As a son, a brother and a friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family."

His post came less than 24 hours after Dhanashree Verma addressed ongoing rumours about her divorce and slammed "faceless trolls" for spreading "baseless" claims".

The social media users have been speculating about the couple's divorce after Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram.

Here is what Chahal said in a post I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!!

While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life.

However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true.

As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family.

My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values.

With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy.

Love all