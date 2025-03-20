Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce: After a long and tedious run, YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal are now finally divorced.

“The divorce is done, and the marriage has been dissolved,” confirmed Chahal’s lawyer. This has stirred up a heated debate on social media, including X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit, with users taking Yuzvendra Chahal's side, and trolling Dhanashree Verma for the divorce.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal divorce As per reports, Chahal's lawyer confirmed his client's divorce with Dhanashree Verma after the Mumbai High Court set an alimony for Chahal to pay and ordered the couple to settle the case in family court on Wednesday.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal arrived at the Bandra court separately to finalise their divorce.

The court has recommended a six-month cooling-off period in case either party reconsider their decision. However, the High Court has instructed the family court to resolve the matter before March 21, citing potential conflicts due to Chahal's availability with the upcoming IPL season beginning on March 21.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce: Social media abuzz with memes Netizens have been abuzz with Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce, ever since the estranged couple filed for the same in February. The couple got separated in June 2022.

“ Dhanashree will be the one who gets deceived. After Dhanashree left Yuzvendra Chahal's life, things started falling into place for him.Dhanashree divorced Yuzvendra Chahal today for millions of rupees, tomorrow she'll give it to someone else,” stated one user.

“ Dhanashree claims to be a self independent, hardworking woman who never used anyone for success. Yet, she demands ₹4.75 crore in alimony for 818 days with Chahal valuing herself at ₹50,611 per day,” wrote another.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce memes Not just the reactions, memes about Dhanashree Verma have also been doing the rounds ever since the divorce was finalised:

Netizens have also been speculating that Chahal's outfit for the final day hearing was a subtle dig at his ex-wife Dhanashree, who will receive ₹4.75 crore in alimony.