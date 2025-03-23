Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma officially parted ways on Thursday, March 20. The high profile divorce, however, has still got netizens talking.

An old post from the cricketer's X (formerly Twitter) account is going viral across social media. The comment, purportedly dates back to 2013, and has made its way back in 2025, soon after Chahal and Dhanashree got divorced. It features a controversial remark on marriage.

Yuzvendra Chahal's viral ‘marriage’ post Yuzvendra Chahal's post suggests that marriage is just a fancy term for when a woman assumes responsibility for a man-child who can no longer be handled by his mother.

“MARRIAGE is just a fancy word for adopting an over-grown male child who can't be handled by his parents anymore," reads Chahal's old post.

Take a look at the post here:

Yuzvendra Chahal's 'marriage' post from 2013, which is now going viral

Yuzvendra Chahal- Dhanashree Verma marriage Yuzvendra Chahal and Bigg Boss icon Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in 2020, and quickly became a fan favourite on social media. They, however, got separated in 2022.

Things go wrong By 2023, things began to shift for the estranged couple. Their social media presence became scarce, with cryptic posts fueling speculations among fans that something was amiss.

As time went on, the rumours only intensified. By the end of 2023, Yuzvendra Chahal had removed all their photos from social media, and both had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal- Dhanashree Verma divorce In February 2025, the couple was seen outside the Bandra Family Court, where they were filing for divorce by mutual consent. Rumours were also rife that Dhanashree Verma had demanded ₹60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal.

The estranged couple had also requested to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period, but the court rejected their request.

After 18 months of living apart, the Bombay High Court expedited Yuzvendra and Dhanashree's divorce proceedings, and granted them the decree on March 20, 2025. The court waived off the 6 months cooling period, citing Chahal's commitments with the IPL, which began on Saturday, March 22.